Without cutting her nails for 25 years, woman breaks world record and reveals why







Diana Armstrong broke the record for the longest nails in the world Photo: Publicity/Guinness World Records

Diana Armstronga woman from Minnesota (USA), broke the record for the longest female nails in the world, according to the Guinness World Recordswhich made the feat official this month.

Armstrong’s longest nail is the one on his right thumb, at 1.38 meters long, while the shortest is the one on his left pinky, which is 1.09 meters long. Added together, the nails total 13.06 meters long.

According to the organization of Guinness, the last time the American cut her nails was in 1997. She stopped the habit after a tragic accident: the death of her daughter Latisha, who was 16 years old when she suffered an asthma attack in her sleep and could not resist.

“My [outra] daughter called me and said ‘Mom, Tisha won’t wake up.’ That was the worst day of my life”, says the record holder.

She further explains that Latisha was the one who took care of her nails every weekend. “She was the one who did my nails. She filed and painted for me. She had my nails done the night before and we were up all night so I just couldn’t get my nails trimmed after that.”

Armstrong also says he struggled with depression for about 10 years and growing his nails long was a way to keep his late daughter in his thoughts.





Added together, the nails total 13.06 meters in length. Photo: Publicity/Guinness World Records

Currently, the woman paints her nails every four or five years and has the help of her grandchildren. The process, which is quite labor intensive, includes 15 to 20 enamel jars and a carpentry tool.

The American says she has some restrictions on what she can or cannot do with her hands because of the size of her nails. Often, for example, she uses her feet to pick up laundry from the floor or open the fridge. She has also given up on driving and tries to stay away from zippers.

Armstrong says she has no intention of cutting her nails, even if she was paid to do so. “I think my nails are pretty. To someone else they might not be, but to me they are.”