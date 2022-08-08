Woman Breaks World Record for Longest Nails in the World, and Reveals the Exciting Reason Behind!

A woman from Minnesota, United States, broke the Guinness World Records record for the longest nails in the world. According to the organization of the “Book of Records”, which recognized the feat this month, Diana Armstrong has nails that reach 1.38 meters in length. However, what many people don’t realize is that there is a very exciting reason why the record holder achieved the feat.

Diana said the last time she cut her nails was in 1997. That year, one of her daughters died after having an asthma attack. Tisha was 16 years old and did her mother’s manicure. She even had the American’s nails done the night before her death. “It was the worst day of my life”said the woman.

Since then, Diana, who used to have long nails and therefore cut them every week, decided to give up the habit. According to Guinness, the other children tried to convince her otherwise, but came to support the decision after learning why. “I miss my sister as much as she does. So if that’s her way of keeping my sister with her, I’ll take it.”said Rania, one of the daughters of the record holder.

The American revealed that she had depression for approximately ten years, and that letting her nails grow has become a way of connecting with her daughter. “Whenever I look at my nails, I remember my daughter. I think she is my guardian angel”told the organization.

Currently, Armstrong has help painting his nails. She does this every five years and the process can take between four and five hours of work for each nail, in addition to requiring between 15 and 20 bottles of nail polish. The largest nail is 1.38 meters long, while the smallest is 1.09 meters long.

Also according to Guinness, the woman lives with some restrictions, such as, for example, having to pick up clothes that fell on the floor with her feet or not being able to open the refrigerator door. The record holder also said that she has given up driving and most of the time doesn’t wear clothes with zippers. “We have to be really careful and we’re always dodging her so she doesn’t hit us in the face or so we don’t trip over her nails”commented Rania.

And if you think Diana is worried about what other people think, think twice. The American gave a shower of self-love when talking about her look: “I think my nails are beautiful. For someone else they might not be, but for me they are.”. Check out her Guinness interview below:

