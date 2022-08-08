Woman hires lovers for her husband for R$ 2 thousand: ‘I just want him to be happy’

From the Newsroom 08/08/2022 – 8:50 Share

Pattheema Chamnan, 44, of Thailand, went viral on social media when she announced that she is hiring three “beautiful and polite” women to keep her husband happy in Bangkok, Thailand. According to Pattheema, two spots have already been filled. The information is from the Mirror newspaper.

The requirements for the position are to be young, single and have completed high school. “The candidate must not have children as this will become a burden. She has to be presentable and communicate well. It is important that they can please my husband physically. He’s a man and he needs it, he still has a lot of momentum and a lot of energy,” Pattheema said.

The proposed salary for the “job” is £342. “My husband has been working hard alone and I just want him to be happy. I will also have friends to stay at home with,” he said.

Also according to the Thai, she has not slept with her husband and this makes her feel like a bad wife. Pattheema revealed that she has recently struggled with chronic depression and this is the reason behind her wanting to find some extra help at home.

“I want to find lovers for my husband as I am struggling physically. I have chronic depression and feel like I can’t take good care of my husband,” she claimed.

The couple runs a family business in the coastal province of Samut Praka. Her husband Pattagorn said it was a surprise when he found the video on July 3rd. “My wife told me she wanted to find someone to take care of me. Women will also be treated like family and will work in our company like family. I was shocked when I found out about it.”

“I never wanted to have a mistress, but since my wife is offering it, I won’t turn it down,” he concluded.