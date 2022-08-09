10 actors who were most marked by a superhero role in cinemas or on TV

They were born for the role and embodied their characters!
It is absurdly difficult to get a renowned role within so many Hollywood franchises and productions. Still, some actors managed to make their home in the midst of superhero movies and series. A specific group became famous for being infinitely marked by some very important roles within this “genre”.
And that’s exactly what we’re talking about. In this list, we have gathered ten actors whose career was definitely marked by a superhero role, on TV or in film. Their careers may not have ended there, but they certainly became better known for playing these characters.
Chris Evans – Captain America
There is something very curious when we observe an actor, already famous for a role, taking on another character. It was like that with Chris Evansthat long before living Sentinela da Liberdade in Marvel Cinematic Universeit was the Human Torch in the old movie franchise of Fantastic Four.
However, when he assumed the mantle of captain America, the actor found himself, giving life and complexity to a character that many mistakenly considered to be “face”. In seven films, he showed a great evolution in the skin of Steve Rogers – until making his farewell to the hero in Avengers: Endgame.
Robert Downey Jr. – Iron Man
His MCU counterpart also makes the list. After all, sometimes some actors were born to play certain roles. And other times, it’s the roles that save the careers – and the lives – of some actors. This was exactly the case with Robert Downey Jr., who made his debut at the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Manin 2008.
Since then, the actor has embodied all traces of Tony Stark – and his professional career, destroyed by alcohol and drugs, rose like a phoenix out of the ashes. Currently, he is one of the biggest names within the Avengersand has participated in ten of the first twenty-one films in the franchise – ending his journey also in Avengers: Endgame.
Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter – Wonder Woman
Superheroines are also there to save the world, especially the Wonder Woman. So much Gal Gadot how much Lynda Carter inspired a generation of girls and women by taking on the role of the princess of Themiscirain cinemas and on TV, respectively.
Lynda knew how to embody all of heroine’s traits, especially her compassion for human beings, and fights for the rights of the oppressed to this day, as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Gal Gadot embodies the unshakable power of Wonder Woman with each new film. The duo recently collaborated on Wonder Woman 1984where Lynda plays a living legend of Themyscyra.
Patrick Stewart – Professor X
With one of the biggest careers out of all the actors on this list, Sir Patrick Stewart ended up establishing his name with two very important roles. The first of these was the Captain Jean-Luc Picardin Star Trek: The Next Generation. The other – and what most defined him – was the Professor Charles Xavierin the franchise of X-Men.
Currently, it is impossible to imagine anyone who has managed to embody the character better than Stewart. Up until James McAvoy, who did an excellent job on the new movie franchise, can’t quite match its predecessor, which looks like it was actually pulled from the pages of a comic book. So much so that it was Patrick who reprized the role in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madnessleaving its mark on the MCU.
Tobey Maguire – Spider-Man
In cinemas, we already had three actors responsible for bringing the Spider man life. However, none of them had their careers as defined by the hero as Tobey Maguirewho interpreted Peter parker in the original trilogy of films directed by Sam Raimi.
Although some fans don’t like Maguire’s hero and suffered, he was the one who brought to the films themes so present in the character’s life, such as responsibility and the conscious use of his powers. Furthermore, the actor basically stagnated in his acting career after the end of the franchise, migrating behind the camera as a producer until his triumphant return in Spider-Man: No Return Home.
Christopher Reeve – Superman
Definitely, no actor or actress has had their career more marked by a role than Christopher Reevewhich really incorporated all the complexities of the role of the Super man in the original series of films that adapted the Man of Steel for the big screen.
Perfect as both the Last Son of Krypton and the journalist Clark KentReeve to this day, even after his death, is associated with the iconic character of DC Comics, and is hailed by many fans as the best Superman ever seen outside of comics. Like this Michael Keatonwhose career was marked by Batman in Tim Burton and must return in the future The Flash.
Hugh Jackman – Wolverine
Virtually no actor has managed to spend as long and in as many films from the same franchise as Hugh Jackman. The Australian star played the Wolverine since the first movie X-Menreleased in 2000 – where, despite criticism over his height, he proved to be the perfect choice for the role.
Since then, the actor has been in eight films, from cameos as in X-Men: First Class to the character’s solo adventures, such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine. His farewell took place in logana film that made many fans emotional at the end of the Canadian mutant’s journey.
Meanwhile, another Australian actor is determined to steal his majesty. Chris Hemsworth also participated in eight films such as Thor and he is determined to continue in the role until he has surpassed the mark of his fellow countryman.
Adam West – Batman
Moving from cinemas to television, it is important to remember that, in the 1960s, the world was invaded by Batmaniathanks to the series “Dark Knight”, shown between 1966 and 1968, with three seasons and more than one hundred episodes.
Ahead of production, we had Adam West incorporating Batman in a very different way than what we are used to today. With his iconic dances and a very fun sense of humor, the actor ended up being eternally marked by Bruce Wayne. Like this Lou FerrignoO Hulk from the old TV series, which continued as the character’s voice in films such as How The incredible Hulk and The Avengers.
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
The list would not be complete without Chadwick BosemanO T’Challa of the MCU. The actor donned the character’s mantle for the first time in Captain America – Civil Warbut was black Panther that marked his name in history as the king of wakanda.
For the first time, black people saw themselves not only represented, but valued in a great action movie. Chadwick showed that there was one place that united black people from all over the world — Wakanda — and inspired black kids to do their best until the end. The actor died early in 2020, due to serious cancer, but his heroism will be remembered for eternity. Wakanda forever!
Flash – Grant Gustin
There was a time when the arrowverse it was one of the biggest events of DC Comics in the audiovisual. and though Stephen Amell has been the initial face of this universe in the role of Green Archerhe was Grant Gustin who assumed his heart in the role of Flash.
Prior to embodying the Scarlet Speedster, the actor was best known for a small cameo in glee like a villain. But it was as a good guy that he showed his full potential, bringing the most sensitive and roguish version that the hero has ever had in live-action. After nine seasons, you can’t think about The Flash and not remember Grant Gustin.