10 tech news to start the day (09/08)

Good morning, TechMundo! Check the main news from the universes of Technology, Science and Entertainment following ten articles among the most important for you to be updated on the latest events in the world.

Take the opportunity to inform yourself and check each news in full. Click on the links below.

News from 1 to 10

1. Tosca: meet Elon Musk’s sister who owns ‘Erotic Netflix’ — Tosca Musk47 years old, is the Tesla’s Billionaire’s Younger Sister and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and it shows that he is not the only successful entrepreneur in the family.

two. Does Elon Musk’s Dad Have an Emerald Mine? understand the story — While the multi-billionaire claims his fortune is derived from years of study and hard work, critics point out that the family was already quite fortunate.. Check out!

3. Shopee: Users Complain About Lack of Free Shipping in 8.8 — THE shopee held the 8.8 promotion, which offered deep discounts on products. However, some users were disappointed by one factor of the trade event: the lack of discount coupons.

4. Which is better for weight loss: cardio or weight training? — Although aerobic exercise seems like the best option, since they generate large caloric expenditure, scientific research shows that focusing only on them may not be ideal for those who want to lose weight. Look!

5. Mysterious red glow motif in the ocean is revealed — The probable cause for the Mysterious red glow seen in the Atlantic Ocean in July there is a plausible and not dangerous explanation — at least for us humans. Find it out!

6. ThunderCats: 7 drawing curiosities you might not know — The fact is that many people only understood some things from the original drawings of the ThunderCats after it grew up. Therefore, We tell you seven facts you probably didn’t know of this incredible saga.



7. sandman: emo look of Morpheus in the series yields memes on the networks — sandman finally got a live-action adaptation. Available last Friday (05) on Netflix, the series was at the top of most watched productions on streaming in 89 countries. Read more!

8. pokemon: groomer turns poodle into adorable Arcanine — Combining love for pokemon With professional skills, groomer Gabriel Feitosa impressively transformed the 8-month-old Edea poodle into an adorable Arcanine.

9. One UI 5.0: Which Samsung Galaxy phones will get Android 13? — Samsung started releasing last week the One UI 5.0which supports the Android 13 and other novelties for Galaxy line cell phones.

10. What is the Sandman’s mythological origin? — The Sandman imagined by Neil Gaiman, in fact, is not his creation, but a mythological concept from European folklore. But, like all mythology generated from oral tradition, there are several origins that help explain the story. Look!

What did you think of our selection? Enjoy sharing on social media and let everyone know what’s going on. After all, it’s a good tactic to have something to talk about at breakfast or, who knows, at lunch.