10 Things You Didn’t Know About Maya Hawke » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Weird stuff actress Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the series, is one of the best aspects of the series. Her performance as a spirited high school student and her friendship with Steve made her an instant favorite among viewers, as well as being the show’s first openly gay character.

It is widely known that Maya Hawke is the daughter of famous actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, but this is just one of many interesting facts about the actress. Fans of her character in Weird stuff may not know how many roles she has taken on outside of the series, as well as her life outside of acting.

There have been many productions of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel little women in recent years, most notably the 2019 film Greta Gerwig starring Saoirse Ronan. What book fans might not know about the 2017 BBC miniseries.

In the miniseries, Hawke played the main character, Jo March, an aspiring writer who lives with her three sisters in Massachusetts during the American Civil War. The series was well received, with many critics praising Hawke’s performance.

Many musicians have starred in films sporadically throughout their careers, but actors who make music between film and television are a little rarer. Many viewers who enjoyed Hawke’s on-screen performance may not know that she is also a singer-songwriter.

Maya’s debut album, To blush, came out in 2020, and she has directed her own music videos, as has her father Ethan Hawke. His second album, Moss, will be released in September 2022.

Hawke opened up about how dyslexia meant she got kicked out of regular school. Hawke, however, says she doesn’t “suffer” from dyslexia, and that it’s one of the “greatest blessings of my life” (via NPR).

It was her interest in the arts, particularly music and drama, that she discovered through dyslexia, and that helped the future actress and musician to find her passion. Her parents, both artists, “did a wonderful job of encouraging me to be creative,” explained Maya (via NPR).

While many acting families may choose to pursue separate artistic endeavors, Hawke is happy to work with his actor father, Ethan Hawke. The duo collaborated on a new series, The last movie stars, but not as actors.

The documentary series is directed by Ethan Hawke and adapts a lost memoir by actor Paul Newman, with George Clooney playing Newman, as well as a host of other actors playing important people in the late actor’s life. Maya is an interviewee for the film, helping to bring the star’s interview transcripts to life.

Robin emerged as a favorite Weird stuff character among fans since her debut in season 3. The bathroom scene where she came out as gay to Steve Harrington was a highlight of the season, as well as the beginning of Steve and Robin’s friendship dynamic that became one of the best aspects of the show.

When she auditioned for the show, Maya was unaware that Robin would be a lesbian as it was not in the script. The decision wasn’t made until filming began, and Maya called Robin’s sexuality “the most obvious choice ever” looking back on the series (via Wall Street Journal).

Hawke’s acting talents at an early age were enough for her to be admitted to Julliard, the world-famous performing arts school, producing famous alumni such as Viola Davis and Adam Driver. Hawke, however, did not graduate from school and left early without a degree.

As strange as it sounds, Hawke actually had to leave Julliard for the sake of her acting career. She was cast in 2017 little women and failed to fit it in with her studies, a choice that may have been the best decision she ever made (via she).

Before Weird stuff Season 3 was released in July 2019, Maya had a hidden cameo in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once upon a time in Hollywood earlier that summer. Maya appeared as “Flowerchild”, AKA Linda Kasabian, a real-life member of the Manson Family cult.

This is a nod to the fact that director Quentin Tarantino worked closely with his mother, Uma Thurman, on pulp Fiction and the kill bill films. Maya said she has known the director “all her life” (via BuzzFeed).

A live-action remake of the 1989 Disney animated film The Little Mermaid is due for release in 2023, starring Halle Bailey. Of course, Disney is just a version of Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale, and another live-action adaptation has been cancelled.

Hawke was considered for the role in this darker adaptation compared to the Disney version. The film was supposed to be directed by Sofia Coppola with Hawke as Ariel, before she was fired as director and Universal wanted to make a film with a new director and Chloe Grace Moretz as the lead, before it was cancelled.

Some familiar faces for Hawke have been on recent Marvel projects. Your Weird stuff co-star David Harbor played the Red Guardian in the 2021 film Black Widow, and his father Ethan Hawke was the antagonist Arthur Harrow in the series Moon Knight.

Hawke is making his own venture into a Marvel comic book adaptation, voicing a character in the upcoming animated television series. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Demon Dinosaur, is due for release in 2023. Hawke’s specific role has yet to be revealed, so this will be a pleasant surprise for Marvel and Weird stuff fans.

While some actors may avoid talking about their famous families. Hawke, however, is perfectly happy to joke about the fact that her surname immediately links her to her father.

On Instagram, the Weird stuff the star biography is simply “daughter of Tony Hawk”. This tongue-in-cheek depiction of her on social media is self-aware of her public perception, as well as joking that she is actually related to the famous skateboarder of the similar name.