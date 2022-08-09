3 facts about Renee Rapp from “The Sex Lives of College Girls”

Renee Rapp is a singer and actress who has recently gained visibility for her role as Leighton Murray, one of the four leads in the series.”The Sex Lives Of College Girls“, original from HBO Max. Involved in the artistic career from a very young age, the artist has already worked on Broadway, HBO and now also ventures into a musical career. His latest single, “In The Kitchen” arrived at the end of July accompanied by a clip that has already accumulated more than 185 thousand views on YouTube.

On her channel, it is possible to find several covers of the singer performing songs by artists such as Beyonce, Demi Lovato and Adele, showing his differentiated vocal range. Through social networks, Reneé constantly shares videos from her childhood where she appears singing and showing that she is interested in music from an early age.

On Instagram, before releasing her debut single “Tattoos” by Interscope Records, Universal Music’s label, the artist shared an open letter in which she briefly spoke about her insistent desire to venture into the music industry.

“I was literally a baby forcing my family to record my ‘shows’. I always knew that was what I wanted to do. I knew that was what I loved more than anything else. […] I’ve been rolling for five years. I was embarrassed by being turned down by record companies for four years. At one point I was even in a girl group (laughs) and I wouldn’t change a thing in the world,” she shared.

Get to know 3 facts about the artist’s career so far:

3 facts about Renee Rapp

1. Played Regina George on Broadway

In 2019, at the age of 19, Renéé Rapp followed in the footsteps of Rachel McAdams and took on the iconic role of Regina George in the musical by Mean Girls on Broadway, written by Tina Fey. Even dedicating herself to musical theater at the time, she was also investing in her own compositions in parallel.

In an interview with NowThis Entertainment, the artist commented on how she felt giving life to a character that was part of her adolescence watching the movie “Mean Girls”. “It was very intimidating, but also very rewarding to be able to follow in the footsteps of people I admire,” she said.

2. It’s Leighton Murray in “The Sex Lives of College Girls”

Rapp’s television debut took place in November 2021, in the role of Leighton Murray in the HBO series, “The Sex Lives Of College Girls”. The plot follows the lives of Kimberly, Whitney, Bela and Leighton, four roommates with very different personalities and stories, who meet in college and end up living several adventures together.

In a 10-episode season, the actress plays a rich, lesbian girl who struggles to come out with her sexual orientation to friends and family, and therefore prefers to maintain discreet and confidential relationships. The second season of the series is already in production, with no premiere date yet.

For Renee, who identifies herself as queer, bringing such a representative character to life is a big moment in his career. “I have never had a meltdown over a character queer before. being me a person queer, I felt on cloud nine just auditioning. It meant a lot to me.”

The actress goes on to say that Leighton is a “mess”. “She has so much chaos around her, and yet I think she tries to look so centered and safe and knowledgeable. But she truly is none of those things,” she explains.

3. Recently started his music career

Finally, Rapp’s debut on music streaming platforms took place in June of this year, with the debut single “Tattoos”, a ballad with vulnerable lyrics that addresses fears of growing up and failing to fall in love with someone. “15 and 16 I needed to be strong / 22 and I’m still scared of everything / Because I know that one day I might wake up and you’d be gone”, she sings in the pre-chorus.

For months the singer had been posting snippets of the song on her social media and raising expectations in her loyal fan base. With about two months of release, the song accumulates more than 3.2 million plays on Spotify.

Recently, at the end of July, Renee Rapp released yet another dramatic sounding single that showcases her strong vocals. “In The Kitchen” had also appeared on the artist’s social networks a few times before being officially released on digital platforms. With just over a week of release, the song has already surpassed 1 million streams.

Both works also gained a visual part, with video clips that unite the artist’s vocal and acting talent in a single product.

Still without a full album release date, she continues to work on her music career while also dedicating herself to the role of Leighton Murray.

