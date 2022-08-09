3 steps to stop liking someone once and for all – Metro World News Brasil

Beginnings are important within the sentimental area. However, it is necessary to go through the end of a cycle to get back on track. In this way, it is important not only to embrace new feelings, but to let the old ones go.

Falling in love with someone is necessary when you realize that walking with that person no longer makes sense. Or maybe, outside of an appointment, your crush does not correspond to you, being necessary to move on.

Effects of separation and estrangement

According to John Cacioppo, director of the Center for Cognitive and Social Neuroscience at the University of Chicago for BBC , the same areas of physical pain in the brain are activated when we are separating from someone.

“The sensations experienced in these cases are very strong and do not disappear quickly. People are hurt and want to hurt others, so it’s not pleasant to be around them. People get depressed and isolated and this becomes contagious”, explains the expert.

During this process, symptoms of: insomnia, stress, increased blood pressure and deterioration of the immune system. In more advanced scenarios, it can also happen that cognitive capacity is reached.

Below you can see the three steps to stop liking someone.

1 – Pay attention to contact and manage

According to the psychologist Arturo Torres, the body releases oxytocin – the love hormone – when you are close to your loved one. Thus, the first step to be taken is to reduce physical, visual and even digital contact so that the person is totally disconnected from you.

While not an easy task, this will be a sacrifice to make if you really want to fall out of love. Be careful not to sabotage yourself.

2 – Take back your life – and routine

Seek independence in your activities, in addition to looking for different environments. When you put yourself first and focus on your stuff, naturally your love interest in crush will decrease.

Work, enjoy your hobbies, go out with friends and do other activities until you forget about your loved one. After a while, the passion for him will lessen until it no longer exists.

3 – Work on self-esteem

Although it sounds like a cliché topic, it makes all the difference! When you stop loving someone, be careful that your self-esteem is not affected, putting you as insufficient or guilty for not working out.

If you don’t deal with it, you could easily fall in love with someone else quickly, just to fill a void and feel accepted in love.