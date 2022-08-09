57-year-old woman dies after falling off roller coaster in Germany

A 57-year-old woman has died after falling from a moving roller coaster cart while “slipping out of her seat”, according to German officials. The accident took place on Saturday afternoon (6), at the Klotti wildlife and leisure park, in the city of Klotten. Although the exact circumstances are still unclear, she fell from a height of 8 meters.

Today the Koblenz public prosecutor clarified that the woman, a resident of St. Wendel “slipped from his seat and fell from a height of about eight meters”. She died on the spot.

Authorities are working on the cause of death and are investigating whether “it was the result of the fault of a third party”. The woman’s body will undergo an autopsy.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” a police spokesman said. Experts will also examine the roller coaster and the cart “to find out the possible causes of the accident”, the German newspaper Bild reported.

Authorities are questioning witnesses to the tragedy. The Public Ministry also emphasized today that, “for now, there is no initial suspicion of criminal conduct”.

Even so, the park, aimed at family leisure, with attractions for all ages, was closed indefinitely.

The Hot Ride roller coaster is one of the park’s biggest attractions. Opened in 2004, it is 532 meters long and has a maximum height of 20.5 meters. The trip takes about 50 seconds.

The amusement park advertises that the ride is “not for the faint of heart”.

“Lots of turns, maximum incline and a speed of up to 60 kilometers per hour can take your breath away and make your heart beat faster,” the park says on its website.

According to the website specialized in coasters CoastersAndMore, the construction project of The Hot Ride was a process that continued over the years, divided into three phases. The designers’ main objective was to make people feel as if they were circling a volcanic area.

Unlike other equipment, The Hot Ride has five wagons that move individually, carrying four people each. The wagons are taken to a height of 20.5 meters, from where they descend at high speed circling the “volcano”. The wagons pass through scenarios with rocks up to six meters high, canyons and tunnels.