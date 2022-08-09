a great option for those looking to have a healthier life – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

With smart bracelets, taking care of your well-being has never been so simple. The devices allow you to have access to various data such as heart rate, sleep quality and calorie expenditure. Recently, the HUAWEI BAND 7 arrived on the Brazilian market to bring these and more functions, becoming a complete and indispensable accessory for those who want to be healthier. Learn more about its features and benefits.

Maintain a healthy routine even with the rush of everyday life. (Image: Publicity/HUAWEI)

In addition to the brand’s smartphones, the smart bracelet is compatible from versions 6.0 of Android and 9.0 of iOS. Acting as a personal assistant for everyday life, with the HUAWEI BAND 7 you can view incoming calls and messages, control music playback and send automatic messages (the last two functions are not available for iOS). However, what stands out about the device are the wellness-focused functions. Look!

Analysis of your favorite activity

Finding an exercise that matches your style is essential for you to keep moving your body and not give up halfway. But I understand that it can be frustrating if your fitness accessory isn’t compatible with your favorite exercise.

With that in mind, the HUAWEI BAND 7 comes with 96 training modes that will help you in different situations: yoga, running, cycling, swimming and many others. The system, called HUAWEI TruSport™, is capable of collecting data and analyzing various indicators during its activity. So, in addition to a complete history, you will also receive more personalized training guidance.

If you like to run, you can count on a feature that measures a runner’s resistance level and running technical efficiency: Running Ability Index (RAI). After analyzing your activity history, heart rate, pace, performance and other factors, the system can create training plans, according to your goal, and you can follow all the progress through the bracelet and the HUAWEI HEALTH App.

The device also has water resistance of 5 ATM. That is, it is possible to dive to a depth of up to 50 meters without damaging it.

Get tips for having peaceful nights. (Image: Disclosure/HUAWEI)

have peaceful nights

With the HUAWEI BAND 7, you can rest easy about that. He has a technology called HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 which monitors the periods in which the user is asleep to identify the stages of sleep and possible problems, such as difficulty sleeping, irregular schedules, light sleep and vivid dreams. With this, the device can propose solutions according to the difficulties encountered. According to the company, there are more than 200 science-based suggestions.

heart monitoring

With the HUAWEI BAND 7, you can monitor your heart rate and SpO2 level (blood oxygen saturation) simply, quickly and automatically. This is possible thanks to the newly updated HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 system that can track and record your metrics continuously. If any of them are abnormal, the device vibrates to notify you about it.

In addition, through Healthy Living Shamrock, you can manage your routine and well-being even more personalized. It is possible to program the device to send reminders about your physical activities, water intake, stress level, among other things. If at the end of the day all the goals have been accomplished, a clover will bloom on the screen of your bracelet to encourage you even more to maintain a healthy routine.

Battery that won’t let you down

The HUAWEI BAND 7 comes equipped with a battery of 180 mAh. According to the manufacturer, this is enough for her to last up to 14 days (in typical usage scenarios) or 10 days (in heavy usage scenarios).

In addition, if you are in a hurry, you can use the brand’s exclusive fast charging feature, which, with just 5 minutes in the socket, can guarantee up to two more days of use of your smart bracelet. This is a very important feature for those who live on the run and cannot always put the device to charge for a long time.

always in style

In addition to presenting functions that will help you create (and maintain) healthier habits to promote well-being and quality of life, the device has a beautiful design.

The bracelet is now thinner and more comfortable, with just 9.99 mm thick, and has a FullView AMOLED screen: in 1.47 inches. It also comes equipped with an ultra-narrow bezel, 2.5D curved glass, and the compact frame features a fiberglass reinforced polymer application.

The combination of these specs allows the device to better align with the wrist and offer a better view on the screen.

At the moment, the HUAWEI BAND 7 is available in pink and black in the Brazilian market and can be found at Submarino, Americanas, Amazon, Mercado Livre, Kabum and Shoptime partner resellers, for a suggested price of from R$399. On August 14th of this year, the smartband can be purchased for the promotional launch price of R$ 349.00.