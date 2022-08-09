Acer launches new ultra-thin gaming laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core processors

THE acer announced, this Monday (8), an update to its portfolio of gaming and ultra-thin notebooks in Brazil with 12th generation Intel Core processors and other enhanced features for those looking for performance and mobility. The model Predator Triton 300 SE received two new versions, equipped with the Intel Core i7-12700H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 video card, 16 GB of LPDDR5 type RAM and an SSD of 1TB of storage.





The PT314-52s-761Z model stands out for its fifth-generation Aeroblade 3D technology cooling system and a 14-inch IPS WQXGA (2560×1600) screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, in addition to an RGB backlit keyboard. The PT314-52S-71AR version comes with a 14-inch WQ2.8K (2880×1800) OLED screen and 90 Hz refresh rate. The device’s battery promises to deliver an autonomy of up to 11 hours.

Ultra thin and light





The first novelty in the ultra-thin segment is the Acer Spin 3 SP314-55N-53EU model with a 14-inch IPS Full HD display, being a 2-in-1 option. With 360º hinges and touchscreen and 12th Intel Core i5 processor generation. The product still comes with 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage and battery life of up to 10 hours. It also comes with a stylus with Wacom AES 1.0 technology for taking notes directly on the screen.





Another release is the Swift 5 SF514-56T-50WL, which also comes with a 14″ WUXGA display. IPS Full HD touchscreen and Intel EVO seal, up to 14 hours of battery life and a 12th generation Intel i5 chip with Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB of RAM and SSD from 512 GB. Finally, Acer introduced the SwiftX SFX16-52G-5588 model with a 16-inch WUXGA Full HD display, 12th generation Intel i5 processor, Intel Arc Graphics graphics card with 4GB-GDDR6 dedicated memory, new storage technology with 8 GB LPDDR5 type and 512 GB SSD storage.

















price and availability

Also according to Acer, the new models are now available on the brand's official website and at other partner retailers. Check below the suggested price for the new notebooks: Predator Triton 300 SE PT314-52s-761Z — from R$15,999

predator Triton 300 SE PT314-52S-71AR — from BRL 15,499

Predator Triton 500 SE PT516-52s-7509 — from BRL 23,999

Spin 3 SP314-55N-53EU — from BRL 7,199

Swift 5 SF514-56T-50WL — from BRL 9,999

SwiftX SFX16-52G-5588 — from BRL 8,999

