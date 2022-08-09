After a positive result against Mirassol, Vitória’s delegation is received with a party in Salvador | victory

After Vitória beat Mirassol, last Sunday, by 2 to 1, and kept alive the chance of qualifying for the second phase of the Series C of the Brazilian Championship, the red-black delegation was received with a party at the airport of Salvador, on the night of this monday. Hundreds of fans were present at the arrival of the Bahian team, which took place around 19:15 (Brasilia time).

“Come on, come on, my Lion, come on, come on, come on, my Lion, it’s for you that I sing until the end” – sang the fans.

On social media, the club called the crowd to celebrate the arrival of the delegation in Salvador, in an event called “Aeronegô”.

At the airport, there was a slight delay in the meeting because of the large number of red-blacks. With that, the players had to wait until a logistics was defined to go through the place where the fans were.

Women, elderly and children were present in support of the red-black team.

Among them were Renata Lua, Emilly Santana, Sueide Menezes and Jamille Santana, from the As Rubro-Negras movement.

Next Saturday, Vitória will define its life in the Terceirona against Brasil de Pelotas, at 17h (GMT), in Barradão, for the last round of the first phase. Tickets for the game are on sale.

With 26 points in 18 matches, Vitória occupies the tenth place in Serie C and has the same score as Remo, the last club in the G-8 of the competition.