After Bolsonarista chaos, Brazilians no longer trust the military

247 – The Bolsonarista disaster contaminated the image of the Armed Forces in Brazil. This is what Ipsos research points out, published by columnist Mônica Bergamo, in Folha de S. Paulo. “Brazilians are among those who least trust their Armed Forces when compared to inhabitants of other countries. The revelation is from a survey by the Ipsos Institute carried out in 28 countries between May and June. According to the survey, only 30% of Brazilians They believe in the military. The rate is the same as that achieved among Poles. And it’s just not lower than that observed among Colombians (29%), South Africans (28%) and South Koreans (25%)” , writes the columnist .

“The Brazilian rate was 11 percentage points below the global average of 41%. The feeling of credibility also dropped compared to last year, when 35% of Brazilians said they trusted the military”, adds the journalist. “At the other extreme, 64% of Brazilians who responded to the survey pointed to teachers as the most reliable group. Then came scientists (61%) and doctors (59%). The online survey consulted 21,000 adults around the world. world between May 27 and June 10, of which 1,000 were born and live in Brazil”, he points out.

