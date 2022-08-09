Alpine boss pins Alonso and detonates Piastri

Load audio player

The life of Otmar Szafnauerteam leader at alpineturned upside down as soon as the formula 1 entered the summer break and Fernando Alonso announced his departure to Aston Martin. What was designed to be a natural replacement, with Alonso leaving and Piastri taking over for the Spaniard, has become a huge headache for the French team. Now, at this point in the vacation, Szafnauer ‘understands’ the decision of the two-time world champion and demands that Piastri be loyal.

In an interview with the website El Confidential, the Alpine boss has expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Piastri and his manager and ex-F1 driver Mark Webber have handled the situation regarding Oscar’s fate next season – which he still sees to be very clear: Alonso’s seat must, by ‘law’, be taken over by the Formula 2 champion.

“I expected more loyalty from Piastri. It should have been with this team that took care of him, that took him from the Worlds and, above all, that during the last year he was upgraded to a Formula 1 so that he was ready, so that he could get to know the circuits.” I expected more loyalty from Oscar than he’s showing. I started in 1989 in Formula 1 and I’ve never seen anything like it. And it’s not about Formula 1, it’s about integrity as a human being. It could happen in ice hockey or in ice hockey. football, it doesn’t matter. But that’s not done.”

“Luca de Meo [CEO do Grupo Renault] has a great vision, resurrected the brand. The cars and their benefits fund the team, which can be a great marketing vehicle for the brand. The strategic plan is very good and Piastri knows it. Better than McLaren, even. We are ahead of them in the championship and we hope to be at the end of the world. The team’s future? We have a big budget and people with a lot of experience… There should be some loyalty to the fact that we have invested, literally, millions and millions of euros to prepare it. So I don’t understand either, I should ask him.”

Still on the Australian, the Alpine boss explained that there is a clause that guarantees Piastri a spot in F1 in 2023, regardless of whether it is in the French team or another, so Otmar expected the most obvious move from the young driver: to stay at Alpine, in addition to the fact that the team was responsible for shaping him over the years.

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1, Pat Fry Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“We have a contract with Piastri, which we did in November, we talked to our lawyer and they told us it’s a binding contract, so part of this contract allows us to put Oscar in one of our cars in 2023, which is no more than the reason. in which we issued the press release. There is also an option for 2024 and the possibility for us to ‘loan’ the driver to another team. We wanted Fernando with us one more year and a ‘loan’ from Oscar for 2023. I always said that in all my interviews that Piastri would be in Formula 1 in 2023 and it is because I knew he could be in our car or in another one, on loan, if Fernando had stayed. We started to finalize the agreement with Piastri and instead of giving him away -, we decided to get him into our car. Hence the announcement.”

As for Fernando Alonso, Szafnauer revealed that since he was informed by the press about the Spaniard’s departure from Aston Martin, making contact with him had been difficult because the two-time champion had said he would be vacationing on an island and also highlighted , the way Alonso triggered the contract renewal with the team, but ended up opting for another ‘house’.

“I called him a few times in the morning and I couldn’t locate him. That’s what he told me, that it would be difficult to locate him. I can’t be so naive as not to know the rules of the Formula 1 game, I’ve lived many stories. But personally , I believe that I am a man of integrity and if I commit to something, I will do my best to make it happen. I keep my word, it’s the way I grew up, what my father taught me. But, well, I understood that not everyone does the things in the same way,” he pointed out.

