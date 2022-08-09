Amanda Seyfried recalls bad experience on set: ‘Being 19 and walking around without panties – are you kidding me?’ – Monet

+



Today one of the most powerful names in Hollywood, Amanda Seyfried has faced many uncomfortable situations at the beginning of her career – like the time she had to stand on a movie set without wearing her underwear.

The Oscar-nominated actress rescued those experiences in a new interview with porter. Having started working on American TV in 1999, many years before the Me Too movement emerged with allegations of sexual assault against artists, Seyfried feels she has come out “pretty unscathed” when compared to colleagues who have been victims of behind-the-scenes abuse in films and series. – however, the 36-year-old artist has also felt vulnerable as a young woman trying to carve out her own space in the entertainment industry.

“Being 19 and walking around without underwear – like, are you kidding me? How did I let this happen?”, she recalled one such episode. “Oh, I know why: I was 19; I didn’t want to upset anyone and I wanted to keep my job. And so.”

In an interview published by Marie Claire American last May, Seyfried also said that she was constantly harassed after having starred in the comedy ‘Mean Girls’ (2004). As her character Karen claimed she could predict the weather with her breasts, many fans – especially boys – felt entitled to ask the actress if she thought it was going to rain, for example. “I was always disgusted by it. I was about 18 years old. It was just disgusting,” lamented the actress.

She added in the chat: “I think being very famous [sendo jovem] must be a s***. It must make you feel completely insecure in the world. I see these younger actors who think they need to have bouncers. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. This can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen with my colleagues.”

Amanda Seyfried was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Mank’ (2020). She is also known for the films ‘Les Miserables’ (2012), ‘Dear John’ (2010) and ‘Mamma Mia! The Movie’ (2008).