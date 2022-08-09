Amber Heard’s Screentime in Aquaman 2 Revealed

According to The Wrap, the actress Amber Heard will have approximately 20 minutes of screen time in total in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The website also reported that this time may come to decrease until the film’s release, but the actress will not be completely removed from it.

In the plot, she plays the character Mera, who is the love interest of Arthur, protagonist, played by Jason Momoa.

All the controversies involving Amber Heard started with her troubled marriage to Johnny Depp that ended in a defamation lawsuit that gave him the victory and sentenced Heard to pay 10.35 million dollars to her husband.

The actress is currently unable to pay the debt, as her net worth is lower than the value.

Heard even sold his mansion to pay off debt to Johnny Depp

Recently, the actress sold a mansion located in the desert for about 1.5 million dollars in order to try to raise the money she needs to pay off the debt determined by the court.

After the verdict, she closed the deal on July 18 and sold the property that is in the desert region of Yucca Valley, in the southern state of California, United States.

Wrong decisions led the star to this situation

TMZ also reported that the actress could have been in a much better financial condition right now if she had accepted the $16 million she would have received as a result of her divorce from Johnny Depp – double the amount she will now need to pay him.

At the time of the divorce, she could have kept half of the actor’s profits for her participation in the film. pirates of the caribbean 5recorded when the two were still married.

Amber Heard, however, denied saying that her fight was not for money. So she went to The Washington Post and wrote that Depp physically assaulted and abused her during their marriage.

Because of this, Johnny Depp ended up losing contracts, was released from Disney and Warner and decided to sue his ex-wife for defamation. So, in a true turn of events, she ended up in court, lost the ‘war’ against Depp, and was left with nothing.

