Ana De Armas says how it feels to be called an “action star”

Actress Ana De Armas commented in a recent interview about how it feels to be called an “action star”, after having starred in the latest James Bond film, 007 – No Time to Die, and also being in the cast of The Hidden Agent, from Netflix.

of weapons spoke about her concern about being labeled just an action actress, with all her recent roles in the genre. The actress reveals that she doesn’t feel comfortable in this role, and doesn’t want to be seen as just an action actress.

Check out what she said below:

The truth is, I never thought I would be an action actress. It wasn’t my thing. You have to be careful, because that’s not what I want to focus on. It’s not where I’m most comfortable, to be honest, because I feel ridiculous. And it takes a lot of work.

hidden agent debut in July, 22 on the streaming platform, being one of the largest original productions on the platform, with a budget of over US$ 200 million.

In addition to the trio of protagonists formed by Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049) and Ana de Armas (Between Knives and Secrets), we will also have Billy Bob Thornton (Fast vengeance), alfre woodard (Luke Cage) and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) in the main cast.

In secondary roles, Wagner Moura (Elite squad), Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Dhanush (3) and Julia Butters (American Housewife) are confirmed.

Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) will direct, while Joe Russo handles the final draft of the script.