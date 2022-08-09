Ângelo calls Lisca ‘big daddy’ and explains provocation in victory

Ângelo was responsible for playing and assisting the goal scored by Angulo in stoppage time in Santos’ 2-1 victory over Coritiba, tonight (8), at Couto Pereira, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

After Peixe returned to the front of the scoreboard, Menino da Vila provoked the Coxa crowd and generated a beginning of confusion before the final whistle. Upon leaving the field, he explained what had happened:

“There’s been a healthy rivalry since the Copa do Brasil [quando o Santos eliminou o Coritiba]. There’s nothing wrong with it, no. Football tastes better this way [com provocação]. When I was out there, before going in, they were saying that I wasn’t going to do anything, that we would be losers. When the goal came out, I just said that I wasn’t listening to what they had said. I work a lot and I was crowned with assistance,” Angelo told Premiere.

Ângelo also talked about adapting to Lisca’s work, who reached the third game and got his first victory for Peixe that night.

“Lisca is a big daddy. Since he arrived he gave me a lot of confidence. He asked me to help with the marking and do my best in one-on-one. I was happy to give the pass to Angulo and we got the victory here”, concluded the 17-year-old striker.

In the next round of the Brasileirão, Santos will face América-MG, at the Independência stadium, this Sunday (14), at 6 pm.