Ângelo explains provocation after Santos’ goal and praises Lisca: “Dad” | saints

– Lisca is a big daddy. Since he arrived he gave me a lot of confidence, he also gave confidence to Lucas Barbosa. He asked me to help with the marking, do my best in one-on-one and help my teammates. I was happy to give the pass to Angulo and we came out with the victory, which is the most important thing – said Ângelo.

Madson celebrates victory away from home: “We cannot be strong only in Vila Belmiro”

In the 47th minute of the second half, the match was tied at 1 to 1. Until Ângelo received a ball on the right, dribbled the marker and played for Bryan Angulo, who hit first to guarantee the victory for Peixe.

In the celebration of the goal, Ângelo provoked the fans of Coritiba and a confusion started in the bench. Alef Manga, from Coxa, wanted to argue with Santos and received a yellow card.

– Healthy rivalry since the Copa do Brasil. There’s nothing wrong with it, no. It’s Brazilian football, football has to have that, it tastes better. When I entered, they said that I would not do anything, that we would leave here as losers. I didn’t listen to what they said and I was crowned with the assistance – explained Angelo.

With the victory, Santos went to 30 points and occupies the ninth place in the Brazilian Championship. The team returns to the field next Sunday, at 6 pm, to face América-MG, away from home.

