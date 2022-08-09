Anitta is no longer a member of Nubank

Fintech announced that Anitta will leave the company’s Board of Directors to become Global Ambassador

This Tuesday (9), Nubank announced that Anitta will no longer be part of the Fintech Board of Directors. In a statement, the company said that the singer, due to her busy schedule, requested that her participation not be renewed. However, Anitta will assume the position of Global Ambassador.

Anitta will act as Nubank’s marketing ambassador

From now on, the international celebrity will support strategic campaigns and communication projects, as well as purple activities as a sponsor of the 2022 World Cup. As an ambassador, she will continue to be involved in Nubank’s campaigns and strategies.

“I am a shareholder in the company and I strongly believe in it and in what we still have to develop together. Receiving the invitation to be the global ambassador of Nu made me extremely happy and proud. I assume this new responsibility by working on developing the financial education of millions of people.”, said Anitta, in the report published by the company.

Regarding Anitta’s participation as a member of the Council, the institution says that the singer’s business experience and knowledge about marketing was fundamental for the company’s growth. His entry was announced in 2021.

Nubank founder and CEO David Vélez said: “Anitta is an extraordinary businesswoman and we are very grateful for her contributions to this day. Since joining Nubank, she has played an important role in bringing much of this expertise and knowledge to our company. We look forward to continuing to work with her on her new mission as a marketing ambassador.”

Who should succeed Anitta?

As successor, Nubank announced that Thuan Pham will be appointed to the Board of Directors. Pham serves as Chief Technology Officer at Coupang and was previously Chief Technology Officer at Uber between 2013 and 2020.

The collegiate is composed of: Anita Sands, Daniel Goldberg, Doug Leone, Jacqueline Reses, Luis Alberto Moreno, Muhtar Kent, Rogério Calderón and David Vélez.

The appointment will be submitted for shareholder approval at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

