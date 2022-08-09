Apple’s Anti-Tracking Function Starting with iOS 14.5 May Affect Apps | TC detective

A little over a year ago, Apple released iOS 14.5 with a feature aimed at providing more privacy to users: the company’s anti-tracking policy. This functionality has since been applied to later versions of your iPhones operating system. However, a new study by the analytics platform Adjust and the social network TikTok shows that the launch of this function can directly affect the development of applications. Detective TudoCelular had access to the report and explains the situation to you below.

Survey results in the guide “How to Succeed on iOS 14.5+ with Adjust and TikTok” identified that the launch of the anti-tracking (ATT) function resulted in direct impacts on application development. The Cupertino giant’s policy change that requires requesting user consent to track preferences. Since then, the study points out that mobile marketing has needed to rethink conceptions about privacy, user acquisition and the advertising ecosystem in general. The guide points out that the impacts include understanding the SKAdNetwork – the set of APIs created to maintain user privacy –, while looking for new ways to obtain user authorization – the so-called opt-in.

Brazil one of the most accepting terms

Although the change by Apple has demanded a series of changes in the “route” on the part of advertisers, the impacts on the user side seem to have not been so felt, at least on national soil. According to survey data, Brazil is the third country in the world with the highest rate of consent authorization in apps, with 39%. In other words, almost 4 out of 10 Brazilians accept being tracked by apps. In front are only Indonesia (50%) and Thailand (42%). For comparison purposes, the lowest rate here is on behalf of Germany (17%). In the view of Adjust CPO Katie Madding, these numbers mean that the effects turned out not to be as negative as expected. In other words, this provides a path for advertisers to continue growth while maintaining consumer confidence. “The implementation of iOS 14.5+ has raised questions about the future of user acquisition and attribution in the mobile marketing market. However, the data shows that the impact was not as negative as expected. Advertisers can continue to grow and maintain consumer trust when they adopt a privacy-focused mobile marketing approach while supporting market-leading solutions that benefit every aspect of the app ecosystem.”











User authorization increase

At the same time that consent has become more requested by apps from users, their acceptance has also increased from 2021 to 2022. Initial forecasts were around 5%, with a rise to more than 30%. The study considers that this increase implies a greater number of individuals who understand that they would benefit from accepting the tracking of preferences. On the other hand, the survey argues that marketing professionals would be doing a satisfactory job of showing these advantages to customers. When filtering the numbers by vertical, the highlight was the gaming category, with an average of 31% in the second quarter of 2022. Only hypercasual games reached 39% in the period.

















