Ashton Kutcher makes an appearance after talking about an autoimmune disease that prevented him from seeing and walking – Who

Ashton Kutcher made his first public appearance after revealing that he suffered a serious autoimmune disease two years ago (Photo: Getty Images)

Ashton Kutcher made his first public appearance after revealing that two years ago he suffered from an autoimmune disease that made him stop seeing, walking, hearing and talking. The actor was with Mila Kunis at Ping Pong 4 Purpose, a benefit event, which took place at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, on Monday night (8).

The actor, currently 44-years-old, was dressed casually like the 38-year-old actress for the sporting event. The couple even played ping-pong at the venue that is famous for baseball matches.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis played ping pong at the benefit (Photo: Getty Images)

The event itself, promoted by the Kershaw’s Challenge institution, aims to help children in at-risk neighborhoods through donations. The organization works with partners in Los Angeles, Dallas, Texas, the Dominican Republic and Zambia.

In addition to Kutcher and Kunis, the event also brought together other celebrities such as Will Ferrell, Mario Lopez, Lisa Leslie, Rob Lowe, Gabriel Iglesias, Brad Paisley, Wells Adams from Bachelorette, Guillermo Rodriguez from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and Pete Wentz.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attended a charity event (Photo: Getty Images)

“Lucky to Be Alive”

This Monday (8) Access Hollywood released an excerpt of the actor’s participation in the reality show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengein which he revealed that two years ago he suffered from severe vasculitis.

The actor explained that it took him about a year to regain every sense again. Vasculitis is a very rare autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in restricted blood flow.

“You don’t really appreciate your senses until you lose them. Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again’. [Tenho] lucky to be alive,” he said.