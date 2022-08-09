Ashton Kutcher reveals an autoimmune disease left him unable to see, hear and walk

In a new episode of the survival series Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challengeactor Ashton Kutcher has revealed that he struggled with a rare autoimmune disease a few years ago that left him temporarily deaf and blind and made him lose his sense of balance.

In the video, host Bear Grylls asks: “I’ve never met a strong person who had an easy path. Where does that strength with you come from?” – questioned.



“Two years ago I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked my eyesight, my hearing, my balance off,” – said the 44-year-old actor in an excerpt from the reality show episode Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengeobtained exclusively by the Access Hollywood portal.

Excerpt from the episode of the survival series Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, with Ashton Kutcher. (Video: Playback/Youtube)

The star explained that it took about a year to recover each sense.

Vasculitis is a very rare autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in restricted blood flow. While there are many types of vasculitis, most affect some organ.

“It took me a year to rebuild everything,” Asthon revealed the time it took to recover, stressing that he started to value the little things more after losing his feelings, not knowing if he would ever recover them again. “I’m lucky to be alive”– added the actor.

As harrowing as the experience was, it seems to have given Kutcher a unique perspective on how to overcome adversity, making him more positive and hopeful in the face of adversity.

The current season of Running Wild: The Challenge produced several intense moments, from Natalie Portman drinking water filtered through Gryll’s underwear to Simu Liu resurrecting a larva with the heat of her tongue.

the episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challengein which Ashton Kutcher revealed his autoimmune disease, airs this Monday (8) at 21:00, on National Geographic.

Featured Photo: Ashton Kutcher in an episode of Running Wild: The Challenge . Reproduction/National Geographic.