Ashton Kutcher reveals he was unable to see, hear and walk because of a rare disease







Photo: Disclosure / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

Actor Ashton Kutcher, known for his performances in the series “That ’70s Show” (1998-2006) and “Two and a Half Men” (2011-2015), has revealed for the first time details of a rare autoimmune disease, which recently made him bedridden. , unable to see, hear or walk.

“Two years ago I got this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which knocked my eyesight, my hearing and my balance off,” the actor said on the show “Celebrity Proof of Everything: The Challenge” (Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge), shown on Monday night (8/8) by the National Geographic channel in the USA.

“You don’t really appreciate it [ver, ouvir, andar]until it’s gone,” Kutcher told Bear Grylls about the symptoms of vasculitis, characterized by inflammation of the blood vessel walls of organs such as the kidneys, joints, central nervous system and airways.

“You even [pensa]: ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, if I’ll be able to walk again’, he shared with the adventurer and presenter.

“Lucky to be alive,” concluded Kutcher. “Lucky to be alive,” Grylls repeated.

In the new episode of “Celebrity Proof of Everything: The Challenge”, the two faced an adventure in the jungles of Costa Rica, in which they have to cross a ravine with ropes, in addition to other outdoor challenges.

In addition to Ashton Kutcher, the season includes episodes featuring three Marvel stars: Natalie Portman (“Thor: Love and Thunder”), Forence Pugh (“Black Widow”) and Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”). ), as well as Anthony Anderson (“Black-Ish”) and Rob Riggle (“At War with Grandpa”).

See the trailer and scene from Kutcher’s confession below.