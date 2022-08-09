Ashton Kutcher reveals he was unable to see, hear and walk because of illness







Actor Ashton Kutcher. 8/13/2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni photo: Reuters

Actor Ashton Kutcher known for acting in the series That ’70s Show (1998-2006) and Two and a half Men (2011-2015), told for the first time details of a rare autoimmune disease, which recently made him bedridden, unable to see, hear or walk.

“Two years ago I got this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which knocked my eyesight, my hearing and my balance off,” the actor said on the show. Celebrity Tough Ass: The Challenge (Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge)shown on Monday night, 8, by the National Geographic channel in the USA.

“You don’t really appreciate it [ver, ouvir, andar]until it’s gone,” Kutcher told Bear Grylls about the symptoms of vasculitis, characterized by inflammation of the blood vessel walls of organs such as the kidneys, joints, central nervous system and airways.

“You even [pensa]: ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, if I’ll be able to walk again’, he shared with the adventurer and presenter.

“Lucky to be alive,” concluded Kutcher. “Lucky to be alive,” Grylls repeated.

in the new episode of Celebrity Tough Ass: The Challengethe two faced an adventure in the jungles of Costa Rica, in which they have to cross a ravine with ropes, in addition to other outdoor challenges.

In addition to Ashton Kutcher, the season includes episodes featuring three Marvel stars: Natalie Portman (Thor: Love and Thunder), Force Pugh (Black Widow) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), in addition to Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish) and Rob Riggle (At War with Grandpa).

See the trailer and scene from Kutcher’s confession below.