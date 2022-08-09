Atlético-MG x Palmeiras: Cuca becomes fourth coach with more games at Galo on decision day | athletic-mg

The moment is not the most optimistic. Atlético-MG faces Palmeiras this Wednesday, in the Copa Libertadores, for a place in the semifinals. Need to win – or draw to force a penalty shootout. At Allianz Parque, however, it is certain that coach Cuca will leave the dispute with another important mark at the club.

He becomes the fourth coach in Atlético’s history, in terms of matches played. There will be 228 games, in three passages. Surpassing Barbatana (the coach who discovered Reinaldo), who made 227 appearances, most of them between 1976 and 1978, when he was undefeated Brazilian runner-up in 1977.

Cuca is only behind Levir Culpi (320 games), Procópio Cardoso (328), and Telê Santa (434).

1 of 4 Cuca, Atlético-MG coach — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Cuca, Atlético-MG coach — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

When the subject is title, there will hardly be any discussion. Cuca won practically everything at Galo, except the Worlds. Dream still alive, but that goes through the complicated clash against the current two-time champion of Libertadores.

So far, in this third spell at Galo, the coach has commanded three games (Internacional, Palmeiras and Athletico-PR). It hasn’t won yet. A shaky start, which recalls how his career at the club began (six defeats in 2011), but in different contexts.

With a contract until the end of this season, Cuca has no chance of reaching the TOP 3 this year. Unless it extends its bond to 2023, a decision not yet taken (or at least not made public).

2 of 4 Fin amidst young promises of Atlético in 1977 — Photo: Biblioteca Pública Nacional Fin amid young promises of Atlético in 1977 — Photo: Biblioteca Pública Nacional

Atletio has 17 more games to play in the Brazilian Championship, and with chances of being a semi-finalist in Libertadores. In the best case scenario, he will play 20 more matches by the end of the year. If he wins another official trophy for Galo, then Cuca will become the captain with the most titles in the history of the club where he has already marked his time, and was called to try to make 2022 a less frustrating year for the fan.

Coaches with the most games for Atlético

Telê Santana: 434 games (three passes)

Procópio Cardozo: 328 games (six stints)

Levir Culpi: 320 games (five passes)

Fin: 227 games (five passes)

Cuca: 227 games (is on the third pass)

🏆🏆🏆: Mineiro Championship 2012, 2013 and 2021

🏆: Copa Libertadores 2013

🏆: Brazilian Championship 2021

🏆: Copa do Brasil 2021