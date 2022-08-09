Batmobile being towed in Santos goes viral on the web

Image of the batmobile in “Batman”, 2022. Photo: Disclosure / Warner Bros.

News summary:

Batmobile is towed and caught viral on the networks

Registration took place on Avenida de Santos, on the coast of São Paulo.

Unusual model of car is known for being the character Batman on the big screen

Have you ever thought if the Batman lost the Batmobile by parking it in an inappropriate space? A real model of the car was caught being towed in front of a bus stop on Avenida Ana Costa, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, for apparently being in an inappropriate location.

A record of the exact moment the vehicle was being taken by a truck was shared on social media and already has more than three thousand likes on Twitter.

“Peculiarities of walking around saints: winched batmobile”, wrote the profile called João Gomes. “I’m sure he parked there afraid that Robin,” commented an internet user, making a pun on Batman’s partner in the comics and movies.

It is worth remembering that Neymar Jr. even posed with the latest Batmobile on the big screen. At the beginning of the year, at an event in Paris, France, the football player met Robert Pattinson, interpreter of the “Bat Man”, and Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, next to the most famous vehicle of DC Comics. Check out the Santos version of the car:

It is worth remembering that the most recent Batman movie was released in March of this year. Directed by Matt Reeves, “Batman” stars Robert Pattinson as the protagonist, in addition to Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell in the role. of the Penguin.