Big Sky: 5 facts about the Star+ police drama

Big Sky is a police drama North American, with two seasons, available in the catalog of Star+.

We’ve separated some facts about the production that you need to know:

1- Creator

Big Sky was created by David E. Kelley, from great titles like Big Little Lies, among others.

2- Adaptation and plot

The plot, based on the work The Highway (2013) from CJ Box, portrays the moment when two sisters are kidnapped by a truck driver on a deserted road, and private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) summons ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) to investigate the case.

However, they eventually discover that the girls were not the first victims. Now the duo will have to race against time to find the criminal before another woman is taken.





3- Participation

Ryan Phillippe (The Shooter) makes a very striking appearance in the series as Cody Hoyt, a private detective who always seeks justice.





4- Cast

The entire cast of the series is very strong, with names such as: Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jesse James Keitel and John Carroll Lynch.

5- Audience success

The first season of Big Sky reached over 4.2 million viewerscausing the series to be renewed even before the season finale.





By Isabella Procopio