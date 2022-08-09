Brad Pitt made a list of actors he no longer wants to play with, says co-star

Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ (2022) co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed that Brad keeps an “inventory” of actors and actresses he would not want to work with again in his career.

The actor who made the revelation in a chat with Variety magazine, is best known for ‘Kick-Ass’ (2010). He referred to Pitt as a “humble and gracious human being”. Taylor-Johnson said: “I think he’s in a new chapter of his life. Just want to bring light and joy to the world and be around people who are here to have fun.“.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson acting in the movie ‘Bullet Train’ (Photo: Getty Images)

The British artist did not reveal which celebrities would be in Brad Pitt’s “inventory”, but commented that “you work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I’m definitely never going to work with that person again.’ Brad also has this list: the ‘good’ list and the s*** list”.

Apparently, one person who could be part of the star’s team of good co-workers would be Sandra Bullock. The actress revealed in April that she convinced Pitt to make a cameo in the comedy ‘Lost City’ (2022), in exchange for Bullock’s appearance in ‘Bullet Train’.

Sandra Bullock and Bradd Pit opposite each other in ‘Bullet Train’ (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Tom Cruise could do the “inventory”, after all, there are rumors that Brad Pitt and the star of ‘Mission: Impossible’ do not get along very well since they starred in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ (1994). At the time, Brad commented on the rumors of disagreements with the star “He annoyed me. It got to a point during filming where I started to resent”.

The actor also referred to the two as “North Pole and South Pole”, also indicating a “underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation”.

So far, what is known about the “inventory” are only theories, but if Brad’s co-worker mentioned its existence, the actor probably has his favorites and his “enemies of the scene”. In the new movie ‘Bullet Train’, Pitt seems to be comfortable with the cast as he is opposite Sandra Bullock.

Featured photo: Brad Pitt at the Bullet Train (2022) launch event in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)