Brazil has a week of great results in Olympic sport | olympics

Isaquias Queiroz won two medals at the Canoeing World Cup

Isaquias Queiroz wins the C1 500m Speed ​​Canoeing world title

The Brazilian Isaquias Queiroz won a gold medal and a silver medal in the Canoeing World Championship, held in Canada. The title came in the C-1 500m event, his fourth in this dispute, while the silver came in the C1 1000m, in which he is the current Olympic champion. Thus, he has 14 medals in the history of the competition, seven golds, one silver and six bronzes. In the 500 meters dispute, the Bahian led from the beginning and won by more than one boat, while in the 1000 meters, the podium came after a great recovery. With 300 meters to go, he was still in fifth place, picked up the pace and went for silver.

Isaquias Queiroz wins silver in the C1 1000m at the Canoeing World Cup

Alison dos Santos breaks record and wins gold in the 400m hurdles of the Diamond League

World champion for less than 20 days, Alison dos Santos follows his saga of victories in 2022. Over the weekend, he won the Polish stage of the Diamond League in the 400m hurdles with a time of 47.80. The competition did not have its main rivals in the race, such as the American Rai Benjamin and the Norwegian Karsten Warholm, but it was important to maintain the momentum of titles. This season alone, there were five gold medals in the Diamond League stages.

Hugo Calderano is champion of the Tunisian tournament

Number six in the table tennis world rankings, Hugo Calderano won the tournament in Tunis, Tunisia, and returned to good form, after a series of not-so-good results in recent months. In Tunisia, he won five games and lost just one set, exactly in the final against the French revelation Alexis Lebrun. On the way to the decision, wins over Chen Chien-An (ranked 116) from Taipei, Liu Dingshuo (47th) from China, Liao Cheng-Ting (102nd) from Taipei and Jang Woojin (31st) from Korea southern.

Tainá Paixão converted the basket that guaranteed the title to Brazil

The Brazilian women’s basketball team took back the South American champion trophy. After losing the title in 2018, the team beat Argentina, on Saturday, 69-68, with a last-second basket from Taina to secure the trophy. The tournament, held in Argentina, gave four spots for next year’s Copa América.

GOOD PARALYMPIC RESULTS

Igor Tofalini and Fernando Rufino dominated the VL2 200m

The week was also eventful (and successful) for Paralympic sport in Brazil. the team of blind football won the Grand Prix, passing by Argentina in the final, and guaranteed a spot in the World Championship of the sport. At paracanoge, Brazil finished with a gold, two silvers and a bronze in the World Championship, in Canada, closing in third place in the medal table of the event. At the cycling, Brazil closed the Canadian stage of the World Cup with six medals, two silvers and four bronzes, with highlights to Lauro Chaman and Jady Malavazzi. At the paratriathlonbronze for Jessica Messali in the Great Britain stage of the World Tour.

João Victor Oliva achieves unprecedented classification for Brazil in the equestrian World Cup semifinal

The Brazilian João Victor Oliva, son of the Queen of Basketball Hortência, achieved the best result in the history of Brazil at the Dressage Equestrian World Championship, which is being held in Denmark. In the first phase, on Sunday, he was in 26th place among the almost 100 athletes, which guaranteed him in the semifinal of the tournament, called the Grand Prix, open only to the 30 best. The score obtained was 72.112%.

BRONZE AT THE JUNIOR ATHLETIC WORLD

Gabriel Boza jumps 7.90m and takes bronze at the Under-20 Athletics World Cup

Brazil ended the campaign at the Under-20 World Cup in Athletics, in Cali, Colombia, with a medal, won by Gabriel Boza in the long jump. Fourth place in the same event last year, this season he managed to reach the podium with the 7.90m jump, conquered in the last attempt, making him jump from seventh to third position. No other of the 37 Brazilian athletes in the competition managed to be among the top eight.

Brazil ended the campaign at the World Junior Taekwondo Championship, for athletes up to 20 years old, with a bronze medal, won by Bryan Erkmann da Silva, in the category over 78kg. Bryan, from Paraná, won three fights to secure the bronze medal, beating athletes from Georgia, Canada and Egypt. In the semifinal, he was surpassed by the Korean athlete.

BIA ACHIEVES BEST CAREER RANKING

The Brazilian Beatriz Haddad was eliminated in the first round of the WTA in Washington, USA, but still managed to climb one position in the world ranking and appears in 24th place, the best placement of her career. This week, she competes in the WTA 1000 in Toronto, Canada. Another Brazilian reached the best position of her life: Olympic medalist Laura Pigossi rose to 105th position.