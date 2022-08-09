Bruna Marquezine talks about feminism: “Fight that doesn’t stop”

This week, actress Bruna Marquezine, who recently returned from a long season of filming in the United States, gave an interview to the magazine “Marie Claire” and spoke about her relationship with feminism. Bruna vented about machismo.

“We live in an extremely sexist society. For me, feminism has to be practiced daily, it’s a fight that never ends”, began Bruna Marquezine in the interview with Marie Claire.

“I practice all the time in my daily life, including in my privacy, in silence, when I see myself comparing myself or diminishing others, even if mentally, because for some reason I felt threatened”, he explained.

In the sequence, Bruna said: “Feminism is since having this ability to recognize and do this reading, not judging the other. And then we take it to others, to work, to everything in life”.

“Today I have this more critical look and I became much more sensitive, which I think is wonderful, it is liberating”, concluded Bruna Marquezine, who has just launched the series “Maldives”, on Netflix, starring mostly actresses.

