Captain Marvel 2 Plot Leaks Online

One of the most profitable studios in Hollywood, Marvel keeps the scripts of its films and series under lock and key. However, Marvel’s efforts to keep the plot of captain marvel 2 in secret were not enough.

Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, the new film has been delayed by Marvel and has recently undergone extensive reshoots that altered several plot details. However, the old plot of the marvels seems to have fallen on the Internet.

On Reddit, a reliable source claims to have watched the film in a test session and made a post in which he describes the entire plot. However, the alleged session would have displayed the first version of the marvelsbefore new recordings.

WATCH OUT! possible spoilers from Captain Marvel 2 just ahead.

According to the source, the film begins by revealing the regular leader of the Krees, named Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who witnesses Carol attack the Supreme Intelligence and destroy Hala, their planet.

Some scenes reveal the current whereabouts of Monica Rambeau, who is on a space station along with Nick Fury, Kamala who remains in New Jersey and Carol Danvers herself, who is trying to infiltrate a peace summit between the Krees and the Skrulls, by not trust Dar-Benn.

In the movie Dar-Benn Flame refers to Carol as “The Annihilator” and is looking for Kamala Khan’s bracelet to power a weapon.

At one point in the film, Carol, Monica and Kamala team up to investigate the leader of the Krees and discover that the villain is using a new weapon to steal resources like water and air from entire planets.

Through a portal, Dar-Benn has sucked all the atmosphere from a plant and is now planning to steal Aladna’s water, to rebuild Hala, the planet of the Krees, annihilated by Carol herself.

However, even knowing that Aladna is at risk, Carol is reluctant and does not want to go to the planet. That’s because the heroine has already visited those people, including, she is a princess, married to Prince Yan, fruit.

After they decide to go to the planet, the film shows some dialogue and flashbacks, revealing moments from Carol’s recent past, in which she visited her mother, Maria, with a certain frequency.

In Aladana, Carol and Prince Yan reveal a friendship of mutual respect. However, Carol is embarrassed by her presence on the planet, with its inhabitants adoring her as their princess.

At that moment, Carol realizes that Dar-Benn’s targets are the planets Carol once lived on, with Earth being the next victim of the evil plan.

At the same time, on Nick Fury’s station, which is now SWORD’s “The Peak” headquarters, a parallel plot unfolds, with the appearance of several eggs and everyone fearing an alien attack.

When the eggs hatch, everyone discovers they are newborn Flerken kittens and chaos ensues at the station. But later on, the kittens will save the lives of everyone on board when the boat is attacked by Dar-Benn.

Following the villain, Monica and Carol head to Hala and discover that it’s raining for the first time on the planet, a cause for celebration for the surviving Krees.

In Hala, Carol realizes a great dilemma when she is called “the Annihilator”, because in the eyes of the Krees, she is the great villain who annihilated their planet. The heroine now has to decide if she should destroy Hala again, to stop the villain.

Monica then has a pep talk with Carol and clarifies that destroying Hala is necessary as Dar-Benn is destroying several other planes and her portals pose the risk of an incursion.

However, despite Carol’s efforts, the leader of the Krees manages to open another portal and an incursion begins. Carol then attacks Dar-Benn and tries to stop the villain, while Monica and Kamala try to stop the incursion.

With the annihilation of both universes about to happen, Monica decides to fly into the other universe in order to stop the incursion. The heroine’s maneuver works, but she ends up trapped in another reality.

At the end of the movie, Captain Marvel Kamala that they will be able to bring Monica back.

It is worth remembering that the supposed summary of the film does not contain the recent reshoots that may have added and cut several parts of the plot. the marvels opens in theaters on July 27, 2023

