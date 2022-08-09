CBF sees Santos duo with potential for “best in the world”

The CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) has a list prepared by the Center for Research and Analysis of the Brazilian National Team with the 18 names with the potential to be the best player in the world. Of the 18 names, 5 were revealed by the Santos base and two are still at Peixe: forwards Rodrygo, Yuri Alberto, Kaio Jorge, Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo. The list was published by the newspaper O Globo.

Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo played for Santos in the 2-1 victory over Coritiba, at Couto Pereira, for the Brazilian Championship this Monday (08). Currently, Rodrygo is at Real Madrid, Spain; Yuri Alberto at Corinthians and Kaio Jorge at Juventus, Italy.

Ângelo was even the star of the match against Coxa. He gave a decisive assist for the Santos victory goal while Marcos Leonardo is the absolute starter and top scorer for Peixe in the season with 16 goals. Last week, it was Ângelo who assisted the number 9 to score the equalizing goal against Fluminense, in Vila, also for the Brasileiro.

See the full list: