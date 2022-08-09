CBLOL 2022: first phase ended without twists; see up and down | lol

The 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) had few significant changes in the table over nine weeks of disputes, concluded last Sunday, with the definition of six teams for the playoffs. From the middle of the qualifying phase onwards, the positions were consolidated, especially in the 13th round, from which there was one or another change, but without reversals. A graph prepared by ge shows the different positions of the teams throughout the first phase.

1 of 1 CBLOL 2022 stage, at the Riot Games studio in São Paulo, showing the audience in the 16th round of the 2nd Split — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games CBLOL 2022 stage, at the Riot Games studio in São Paulo, showing the audience in the 16th round of the 2nd Split — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

Check out the chart with the positions of each team:

FURIA, who finished in the lead, RED Canids Kalunga, the current two-time consecutive champion of the CBLOL, and paiN Gaming, runner-up in the 1st Split of 2022, shared the top three positions during practically the entire qualifying phase, already considering the tie-breaking criteria, since that the trio had moments with equal campaigns.

FURIA, who won the right to choose the opponent in the first match of the playoffs, and opted for paiN, oscillated between 3rd and 1st places and assured that they would not lose the lead in Week 8, regardless of the results of Week 9. surprising entry by hunter Gabriel “Goot”, FURIA had a 15-3-loss campaign – better than the 12 wins and six setbacks of the 1st Split, when he moved into the playoffs with 2nd place, playing with Filipe “Ranger” .

RED Canids started with 4th place in the initial round, but then floated into the top 3, eventually leading, spending much of the qualifying phase in 3rd place and only moving up to 2nd position in the decisive 18th round.

paiN had a more difficult start and only stabilized among the top three teams in the 4th round. The Traditionals came to lead the championship at the end of the 12th round, but ended the qualifying phase with 3rd place.

LOUD (4th), KaBuM (5th), Miners (6th) and Liberty (7th) formed the middle platoon of the table, with very similar campaigns. As a result, there were exchanges of positions only between them. LOUD fluctuated between 7th and 4th positions. KaBuM peaked at 3rd and didn’t drop below 6th. Miners had the widest range of those classified for the playoffs: between 4th and 8th places.

Liberty, the first team outside the top 6, came to 2nd place in the opening round and then plummeted down the table, beat 8th in the 4th round, rebounded to 4th place and then dropped to 7th place, from which failed to leave in the last eight rounds of the qualifying round.

In the lower squad, Flamengo Los Grandes reached at most 5th place, in the 6th round, and then spent almost the entire qualifying phase in 8th place.

INTZ and Rensga embittered the last two positions. The Intrepids dropped to 9th place in the 4th round and never left. On the other hand, the team from the organization of Goiânia (GO), which underwent changes in the squad in the middle of the championship, with layoffs and promotion of players from the academy team, bitter the last place from start to finish.