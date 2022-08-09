Champions: Benfica wins again and advances to the playoffs | Champions League

Benfica beat Midtjylland 3-1 this Tuesday, in Denmark, and secured qualification for the Champions League playoffs. The Portuguese team had won by 4 to 1 in the first leg and advanced calmly to take Dynamo Kiev or Sturm Graz, in a confrontation that is worth a spot in the group stage.

Highlight in the match at Estádio da Luz, David Neres was absent this Tuesday, with muscle problems. Former River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernández opened the scoring at 22 minutes in the first half, completing a cross by Gonçalo Ramos from the right. It was the Argentine’s third goal in three games for Benfica.

See the table of Champions 2022/23

1 of 1 Henrique Araújo and Enzo Fernández scored goals for Benfica against Midtjylland — Photo: Bo Amstrup/EFE Henrique Araújo and Enzo Fernández scored Benfica’s goals against Midtjylland — Photo: Bo Amstrup/EFE

The young striker Henrique Araújo, 20, headed the second goal for Benfica, after a cross by João Mário from the left. Pione Sisto, also with a header, decreased for Midtjylland in the 17th minute of the second half.

Diogo Gonçalves, with a right foot pump from the left midfield, scored Benfica’s third in the final minutes. Chilufya came to discount for the hosts in stoppage time, but was caught offside by VAR: 3 to 1 for the Encarnados.

The side Gilberto and the defender Morato were starters at Benfica. At Midtjylland, midfielder Evander, ex-Vasco, defender Juninho and side Paulinho played from the beginning.