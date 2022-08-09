Chancellor minimizes Petro’s speech about Lula: ‘candidate speech’

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França played down the show of support made by Colombia’s new president Gustavo Petro, who said he hoped former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would be the winner in this year’s elections. to the Planalto Palace, and defeat the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

For the Brazilian chancellor, Petro’s statement was that of “an elected candidate”, with a tone of “electoral speech”, which is “always more inflamed”, and does not represent the position of the Colombian president as head of state.

“You didn’t speak to President Petro, you spoke to the elected candidate. President Petro took office today [no domingo, 7]. Today, I talked to him, and that’s not what he told me about Brazil. Yesterday, it was a candidate’s speech, from today it is the head of state who is speaking,” França said in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

According to the minister, Gustavo Petro showed interest in “working with Brazil to promote food security”, and mentioned the possibility of cooperation between the two countries, for example, with Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation).

“If we have freedom, democracy and a commitment to economic prosperity, I have no doubt that Brazil and Colombia can be great partners,” added the chancellor, in an optimistic tone about the future of relations between Latin countries.

Petro said he was rooting for Lula in the Brazilian election

First left-wing president in the history of Colombia, Gustavo Petro took office yesterday, and did not hide his support for Lula to win the Brazilian elections in the October presidential election — the PT’s main opponent is the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek the return to the Plateau.

During a conversation with journalists from Colombia and other countries, Petro, when asked about expectations for the elections in Brazil, was quite direct in his answer: “May Lula win”, he said.

The Colombian vice president, Francia Márquez, has also openly shown support for Lula, in an interview with Folha, and has even met with the PT.

Gustavo Petro’s critic, Jair Bolsonaro did not attend the Colombian’s inauguration. Last month, when reflecting on the former guerrilla’s victory, the current Brazilian head of state referred to the Colombian president as “someone who does not have God in his heart.”