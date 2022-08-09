Claire looks amazing in this Resident Evil cosplay

Without a doubt, one of the most acclaimed games in the world, Resident Evil 2, by Capcom, won the hearts of fans in 1998. Even its remake, produced by the same producer in 2019, was nominated in 4 categories of The Game Awards that year, one of them being Game of the Year.

Resident Evil 2 plot introduces the apocalypse like no one else

Even though Resident Evil 1 has achieved great success, Resident Evil 2 has achieved something little seen in the gaming world: a sequel with greater fame than the original content, and this is also proven in the game’s acclaim of 2019.

Following the events of the original plot, the production takes place in 1998 and introduces us to Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Kennedy is a police officer who is ready for his first day at the Raccoon City Precinct, while Redfield is a young woman in search of her brother, Chris Redfield, protagonist of the first game. Unaware of the chaos raging in Raccoon City, the two are forced to join alliances to begin an investigation following an unexpected event.

Claire Redfield’s plot has become a fan favorite

Dedicated to finding her older brother who disappeared without a trace in 1998, Claire Redfield is marked by her courage to leave everything for the only family she had. With her red jacket, boots and iconic motorcycle, we are introduced to the character in Resident Evil 2, with her last appearance in 2015’s Resident Evil Revelations 2.

Starting to be involved in the fight against illegal research and bioterrorism, the character is one of the most important and most loved in the franchise, having soon conquered her space. In live-action film versions of Resident Evil, the character is played by Ali Larter and Kaya Scodelario;

Claire’s super faithful cosplay will leave you speechless

Through Instagram, user Rissoft_, having almost 100 thousand followers due to her beautiful cosplays, shared a beautiful new version of Claire Redfield. With her iconic jacket and five, not to mention the identical hairstyle, the character leaves her mark in yet another beautiful cosplay. Check it out below.

Claire Redfield is also present in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, animated by Netflix.

