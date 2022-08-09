Clube do Remo has mathematical chances, but few, says website

Clube do Remo is still in the group of the top eight that can go to the second phase of the Series C of the Brasileirão, however, the performance presented by the team frustrated the fans who saw the team not having the strength to win Aparecidense-GO, inside of your domains.

With only one round to go before the end of the first phase, what was not easy became even more complicated for the Lion.

The draw between Clube do Remo and Aparecidense, by the score of 0 x 0, during the match held on the night of last Sunday (07), in Baenão, for the 18th round of the Third Division of national football, caused enormous frustration and increased even more the distrust of the blue fans towards the team led by coach Gerson Gusmão.

According to the Chance de Gol website, the chances of Leão advancing to the third access quadrangle have decreased considerably. Even before the match against Camaleão, Leão had a 58.7% chance of qualifying. However, after the goalless draw, the vacancy percentage dropped to 23.8%. That is, a reduction of more than 30%, due to the next Azulino duel being played far from Belém.

Compared to other opponents who are directly in the fight for one of the spots, the blue chances make fans even more apprehensive. While Botafogo-PB, 7th place in the classification still enters the field this Monday (8), against Figueirense-SC, has 74.8% of vacancy, the 9th place, which is Aparecidense, presents 45.2%, Vitória-BA, in which it occupies the 10th place, has 52%.

Thus, in the last round of the third – scheduled to take place on Saturday (13), with all games starting at 5 pm – Clube do Remo’s trump card against Botafogo-SP, at Santa Cruz stadium, in Ribeirão Preto-SP, until will guarantee their classification, but if Vitória-BA, who plays at home against Brasil-RS and Aparecidense-GO, who receives Botafogo-PB, are welcome to Leão.