Corinthians knows details of Brazilian Women’s quarterfinals

Corinthians learned this Tuesday the details of the quarter-finals of the Women’s Brasileirão. After already knowing that they would face Minas Brasília, the alvinegra team received confirmation of the dates and times of the clashes.
The first game will take place this Sunday, the 14th. The match will be at 11 am, at Mané Garrincha, in Brasilia. The return duel, ordered by Timão, takes place a week later, on the 21st, at the same time, at Fazendinha.
The duel to be held in Brasília already has tickets for sale. Tickets are being sold for R$ for the whole and R$ 30 for the half. In addition, donations of 1 kg of non-perishable food will also be accepted – in this case, the direct half price will be granted, that is, in addition to the donation, the fan will pay the R$ 30.
The sale is being carried out through the website www.bilheteriadigital.com. The access gate for black and white fans has also been defined: Fiel must enter the stadium through gate G-11, which faces the Monumental/Planetary Axis.
Corinthians has the right to control the game for having had a better classification than the Brasiliense team. Timão was fourth in the first phase, with 32 points, while Real Brasília was fifth with 26.
Both matches also already have broadcast confirmation. The first game will be shown on the internet, by Elevensportswhile the second match will be broadcast on TV: the duel will be the responsibility of the band.
Before the first game, it is worth remembering, Timão debuts in Paulistão against São Bernardo, on Wednesday. Between the two games, the team has its second commitment for the state, against Portuguesa.
Check out the upcoming matches of the women’s Corinthians
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|10 Aug,
Wed, 3:00 pm
|EC Sao Bernardo vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and Youtube
|Paulista Female
|14 Aug,
Sun, 11:00 am
|Real Brasilia vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Elevensports
|Brazilian Female
|18 Aug,
Thu, 17:00
|Corinthians x Portuguese
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV
|Paulista Female
|21 Aug,
Sun, 11:00 am
|Corinthians vs Real Brasilia
Transmission: Band
|Brazilian Female
|25 Aug,
Thu, 7:30 pm
|Corinthians x Ferroviária
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
|07 Sep,
Wed, 4:00 pm
|Sao Paulo vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV
|Paulista Female
|15 Sep,
Thu, 3:00 pm
|Pinda x Corinthians
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
|21 Sep,
Wed, 3:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube
|Paulista Female
|27 Sep,
Tue, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Sao Jose
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV
|Paulista Female
|03 Nov,
Thu, 3:00 pm
|Youth Reality vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven, TNT Sports and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
