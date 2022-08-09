Corinthians knows details of Brazilian Women’s quarterfinals

Corinthians learned this Tuesday the details of the quarter-finals of the Women’s Brasileirão. After already knowing that they would face Minas Brasília, the alvinegra team received confirmation of the dates and times of the clashes.

The first game will take place this Sunday, the 14th. The match will be at 11 am, at Mané Garrincha, in Brasilia. The return duel, ordered by Timão, takes place a week later, on the 21st, at the same time, at Fazendinha.

The duel to be held in Brasília already has tickets for sale. Tickets are being sold for R$ for the whole and R$ 30 for the half. In addition, donations of 1 kg of non-perishable food will also be accepted – in this case, the direct half price will be granted, that is, in addition to the donation, the fan will pay the R$ 30.

The sale is being carried out through the website www.bilheteriadigital.com. The access gate for black and white fans has also been defined: Fiel must enter the stadium through gate G-11, which faces the Monumental/Planetary Axis.

Corinthians has the right to control the game for having had a better classification than the Brasiliense team. Timão was fourth in the first phase, with 32 points, while Real Brasília was fifth with 26.

Both matches also already have broadcast confirmation. The first game will be shown on the internet, by Elevensportswhile the second match will be broadcast on TV: the duel will be the responsibility of the band.

Before the first game, it is worth remembering, Timão debuts in Paulistão against São Bernardo, on Wednesday. Between the two games, the team has its second commitment for the state, against Portuguesa.

Check out the upcoming matches of the women’s Corinthians

Next games of the women’s Corinthians Date Confrontation Competition 10 Aug,

Wed, 3:00 pm EC Sao Bernardo vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female 14 Aug,

Sun, 11:00 am Real Brasilia vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Elevensports Brazilian Female 18 Aug,

Thu, 17:00 Corinthians x Portuguese

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 21 Aug,

Sun, 11:00 am Corinthians vs Real Brasilia

Transmission: Band Brazilian Female 25 Aug,

Thu, 7:30 pm Corinthians x Ferroviária

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 07 Sep,

Wed, 4:00 pm Sao Paulo vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 15 Sep,

Thu, 3:00 pm Pinda x Corinthians

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 21 Sep,

Wed, 3:00 pm Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female 27 Sep,

Tue, 19:00 Corinthians vs Sao Jose

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 03 Nov,

Thu, 3:00 pm Youth Reality vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Eleven, TNT Sports and Paulistão Play Paulista Female

