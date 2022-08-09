Coritiba 1 x 2 Santos for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2022

Santos beat Coritiba 2-1 tonight (8), at Couto Pereira stadium, in a game valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The three goals of the match came in the second half: Madson opened the scoring for Peixe, and Léo Gamalho equalized for Coxa. In the last move, Angulo, who had just entered, replaced Alvinegro from the beach front.

This was Lisca’s first victory in front of Santos in three games — he had drawn with Fortaleza and Fluminense.

After a sleepy first half, marked by very few submissions, but many fouls and wrong passes, the teams grew in the final stage and had a much busier duel. Coach Lisca has not yet had the right side Nathan and midfielder Luan, reinforcements hired by Peixe this window.

With the result, Santos resumes ninth place in the table, with 30 points. Coxa occupies the 15th place, with 22 points, just one more than Fortaleza, which opens the relegation zone.

In the next round of the Brasileirão, Santos will face América-MG, at the Independência stadium, this Sunday (14), at 6 pm. On the same day, but at 11 am, Coritiba receives Atlético-MG and plays again at Couto Pereira.

live from Santos

Lisca’s star shines

Minutes after putting Ângelo and Angulo on the field, it was precisely from the feet of the two that came the goal that gave Santos the victory, in the 47th minute of the second half. Menino da Vila managed a great run and served the Ecuadorian, who sent him to the bottom of the nets and gave the three points to Peixe.

Who did well: Carlos Sánchez

The Uruguayan didn’t make brilliant moves, far from it, but he tried to lead a Santos struggling to get rid of Coritiba’s marking. He provided the assist for Madson, in addition to almost scoring a goal from outside the area in a shot defended by Muralha in the second half.

Who was bad: Eduardo Bauermann

Back in the team after serving a suspension in the last round, the defender left Léo Gamalho free in the area in the tie for Coritiba.

game chronology

There was no emotion in the first half of the duel at Couto Pereira. Coritiba and Santos created very few game chances, committed many fouls and missed an expressive amount of passes in 45 minutes, more additions, sleepy. Result: zero did not leave the scoreboard.

The second half started very differently: in the first minute, Madson, with a header, opened the scoring for Santos, after taking advantage of a corner kick from Sánchez. At 11, Léo Gamalho, also headed, left everything the same and replaced Coritiba in the match. Angulo, at 47, put Peixe in front: 2 to 1.

Santos’ game

Santos even managed to have control of the match, but was in debt in the creation of plays. Peixe sinned a lot on the last pass and took advantage of the dead ball to open the scoring. In the final stage, he managed to exert some offensive pressure and had two good chances, one with Marcos Leonardo and another with Sánchez. Defensively, the team faltered when leaving Léo Gamalho free of marking.

Coritiba’s game

Coritiba didn’t seem to be playing at home in the first half. Fragile in the attack, Coxa was stuck in the Santos marking and made an initial stage faded despite the support of the fans, who made the traditional “Green Hell” in the stands before the ball rolled. It increased in performance in the last 45 minutes, when it started to have more chances. Still, it produced very little.

Madson scores against “former rival”

Author of Santos’ first goal, the right-back arrived at Peixe at the end of 2019, the year he played on loan from Grêmio at Athletico-PR, Coritiba’s biggest rival. It was his third goal of the season. Madson should not have a renewed contract with Peixe and the trend is that he will leave the club at the end of this season

Léo Gamalho is left free and does not forgive

The center forward’s main feature is his aerial play, and Santos did exactly what he wanted: left him free to head and tie the match, in one of Coritiba’s few opportunities in the match.

Conflict between fans

Before the ball rolled, fans from Coritiba and Santos got into a beginning of confusion in the stands of Couto Pereira, in the divide between home and visitors. The broadcast of the match caught the moment, quickly controlled by the police. It is worth remembering that, in the first round, fans got involved in a generalized conflict in the surroundings of Vila Belmiro, which made the two duels between the teams in the Copa do Brasil played with a single crowd.

DATASHEET:

CORITIBA 1 x 2 SANTOS

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 21st round

Date and time: August 8, 2022 (Monday) at 8pm

Place: Couto Pereira, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA/MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Yellow cards: Hernán Pérez, Willian Farias and Alef Manga (COR); Maicon, João Paulo and Lucas Braga (SAN)

goals: Madson (SAN), at 1’/2ºT (0-1), Léo Gamalho (COR), at 11’/2ºT (1-1) and Angulo (SAN), at 47’/2ºT

CORITIBA: Alex Muralha; Matheus Alexandre (Natanael), Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Bruno Gomes and Jesús Trindade (Thonny Anderson); Hernán Pérez (Nathan Mendes), Alef Manga (José Hugo) and Léo Gamalho (Adrián Martínez). Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernánez, Vinicius Zanocelo (Bruno Oliveira) and Carlos Sánchez (Vinicius Balieiro); Lucas Barbosa (Angelo), Marcos Leonardo (Angulo) and Lucas Braga. Technician: Lisca