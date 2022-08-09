CSA Board of Directors announces the departure of coach Alberto Valentim | csa

Coach Alberto Valentim’s stint at CSA lasted less than two months. This Monday, the board announced the departure of the coach. The bad phase of the team in Serie B and the sequence of three consecutive defeats weighed.

Former Palmeiras and Vasco, Valentim arrived in Alagoas in June, to replace Mozart, who had asked to leave. He debuted on June 19 and scored seven points in ten games played in Serie B. He won once, drew four and lost five.

The campaign was not enough to take the team out of the relegation zone, and the board preferred to radically change directions. Last month, nine players were signed and most of them even debuted.

1 of 1 Alberto Valentim commanded CSA for just nine games — Photo: Junyelle Rocha/Ascom CSA Alberto Valentim commanded CSA for just nine games — Photo: Junyelle Rocha/Ascom CSA

The coach was also hired in the management of football executive Felipe Ximenes, who left CSA last month. Raimundo Tavares took over the direction of the folder and warned since the game against Ituano that he needed to shake up the team. Valentim was kept in office last week, but fell after the 1-0 defeat to Bahia.

Meeting between the powers

The decision to leave was taken this Monday, after a meeting between Raimundo Tavares, President Omar Coêlho and the President of the Deliberative Council, Rafael Tenório.

According to the direction, assistant Adriano Rodrigues commands the team against Brusque, this Tuesday, at Rei Pelé, and throughout the week the name of the new coach should be defined.

With 20 points, CSA is 17th in Serie B and is desperately fighting to escape relegation.