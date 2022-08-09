CS:GO: Flow confirms team signing | cs:go

Flux confirmed its entry into the competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) scene, with the hiring of a cast that includes João “felps”, Adriano “WOOD7”, Lucas “Lucaozy”, Vinicius “vsm” Moreira and Lucas “lux”. The trainer is William “Xamp”.

+ Cast cost R$ 2.5 million, says Flow manager

Flux is an esports club with more than a year and a half of existence, created by Bruno “Nobru” and Lúcio “Cerol” from Free Fire, a game in which the duo became famous. Nobru is world champion of the modality by Corinthians, in 2019, and Cerol is one of the main influencers of games in the country.

The two have long intended to expand Fluxo’s operations beyond Free Fire, which today has mobile and emulator teams (called Crias). CS:GO is the first step of this expansion, which also includes the acquisition of Rensga’s place in the Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) and the application in the Valorant franchise system. At the beginning of the season, Fluxo even negotiated with “Last Dance”, a project that ended up being embraced by Imperial.

The CS:GO cast includes well-known names in the Brazilian scene: felps, who belonged to GODSENT and went through teams like SK Gaming and MIBR; WOOD7, who stood out for Bravos Gaming and was on MIBR; vsm, who played for DETONA, MIBR, and most recently, 00 Nation; and Lucaozy, one of the highlights of Sharks Esports, bought by Fluxo for 325,000 euros, equivalent to around R$1.8 million, according to the website Dust2 Brasil.

Lux is the least known of the quintet and had a lightning stint at Cruzeiro Esports, which suffered a stampede of players in May and June due to non-payment of salaries.

The players and the coach were presented at a press conference, held this Tuesday, with the presence of the two owners of Fluxo and Gabriel “Bak”, head of the organization’s Free Fire emulator team.

— The Flow will always have the intention of expanding to several other places, and it depends not only on our will, but also on the possibilities. Having a team like this, like Fluxo, who wants to be champion, wants to win, these are the right pieces to achieve our objective and our desire,” explained Cerol.