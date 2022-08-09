Defense duo indicates hard life for Corinthians

Flamengo took the lead in the Copa Libertadores quarter-final clash by beating Corinthians 2-0 at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. Now, for São Paulo to qualify for the semifinals, they will have to win by a three-goal difference or at least two to take the dispute to penalties. However, taking into account Rubro-Negro’s history and the current moment of its titular defense, Alvinegro’s mission will be very difficult.

Since the coach Dorival Júnior chose to start David Luiz and Léo Pereira in the defense, the pair are undefeated and have conceded only one goal in five games, passing four of them blank. The only time it was leaked happened in the historic rout by 7 to 1 over Tolima (COL), for the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

Léo Pereira, for many, lives his best moment with the red-black shirt, something unlikely to think about making a comparison with his scenario until recently, when he was constantly criticized by the fans, he lost space, got involved in off-field controversy and almost left the club.

David Luiz, on the other hand, left injuries aside and has managed to score a sequence of games, gaining pace and rediscovering his best technical quality. The last time the defender was in the medical department was in May for muscle problems.

Taking the retrospective in the playoffs, the last time Flamengo lost by three goals was in the semifinals of last year’s Copa do Brasil, when they were defeated by Athletico-PR by 3-0 in the middle of Maracanã.

Considering only Libertadores, this happened in September 2020, when it was thrashed 5-0 by Independiente Del Valle, in Ecuador, only in the group stage, in what was the club’s worst defeat in the history of the tournament.

Making the cut only of Maracanã in the continental competition, the last time this happened 14 years ago, in the fateful 3 to 0 for América de México, with goals from executioner Cabañas, in the round of 16. The defeat by two goals difference at the stadium occurred in August 2018, against Cruzeiro, by 2 to 0, also in the round of 16.

This season, there were only three defeats by two goals difference: two by 2 to 0 (to Atlético-MG and Fluminense) and one by 3 to 1 (to Internacional). Corinthians itself has not won the Rubro-Negro as a visitor since 2015.

Despite so many elements favorable to Flamengo, coach Dorival Júnior preaches caution in relation to the advantage he carries for today’s game.

“An advantage that can be important in the last five minutes of the match, but we have an obligation to play a clear and determined game. It’s an opponent who won ten, 15 days ago against our team. We did have an important result, but football plays a lot of tricks and we can’t waver. And we already started the preparation the day after the first match”, he commented.

Corinthians does not have a favorable record

Needing at least a two-goal victory to keep their hopes of classification alive, Corinthians doesn’t have a recent favorable record. In this year’s Libertadores, for example, they only won this way once in nine games, in the 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors (ARG), in São Paulo, still in the group stage. In the last three games for the continental tournament, Vítor Pereira’s team has not even scored a goal.

In the total of the season, disregarding the Paulista Championship, there were only seven opportunities, only one away from home (3 to 1 over Botafogo in the Brazilian Championship).

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO x CORINTHIANS

Competition: Copa Libertadores, quarter-final return game

Date and time: August 9, 2022 (Tuesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU)

Auxiliaries: Richard Trinidad (URU) and Carlos Barreiro (URU)

VAR: Leodan Gonzalez (URU)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabby and Peter. Technician: Dorival Jr

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Willian (Gustavo Mosquito), Adson and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira