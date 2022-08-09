Despicable Me 3, in the Megapix Session, and Megapix Parents are the highlights of the weekend

Disclosure

Friday’s highlight (12) brings guaranteed animation for the whole family: the Double Program with two titles from the highest grossing animated film franchise in cinemas, My favorite evil, from 7:20 pm. The first feature introduced the villain Gru and his minions to the audience; is at Despicable Me 3Megapix Session of the Week, Gru teams up with his twin brother to fight an enemy.

The attraction on Saturday (13) is two films with a group of retired spies showing that they still have everything, starting at 4:50 pm. O Double RED Program brings Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, John Malkovich and a star-studded cast in these feature films that mix a lot of action and comedy.

On Sunday (14) Father’s Day is celebrated and Megapix has prepared a program with six titles that bring different types of fathers to pay tribute to all, starting at 1:15 pm. Drama, adventure, animation and action in the long The Tunnel (2019), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Kung Fu Panda 3, Despicable Me 3, Miracle in Cell 7 and captured can be seen in the special Pais Megapix.

Tuesday’s attraction (16) is the movie Sex Without Commitment, from 9 pm. Stars Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher star in this romantic comedy where they play two friends who make a pact to be in a relationship, but promise not to fall in love with each other so as not to disrupt their friendship.

FRIDAY (12)

Despicable Me Double Program / Megapix Session

My favorite evil

On Friday the 12th at 7:20 pm

A man who loves all things diabolical, supervillain Gru, hatches a plan to steal the moon. Surrounded by an army of little helpers and his arsenal of weapons and war machines, Gru sets out to destroy anyone who gets in his way. But he didn’t expect his biggest challenge: three adorable orphans who want to have Gru for a father.

Directed by: Chris Renaud

Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Julie Andrews

USA. 2010. Animation. 93 min.

Despicable Me 3

On Friday the 12th at 21:00

Gru and his wife, Lucy, are fired for failing to capture an old villain who is back in town. Balthazar Bratt, who became known for his TV series in the 1980s, now returns to wreak havoc and exact revenge. In the midst of all this, Gru discovers a lost twin brother, Dru, who he will ally with in order to defeat his opponent.

Directed by: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin

Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove

USA. 2017. Adventure. 86 min.

SATURDAY (13)

Double RED Program / Great Films Session

Red – Retired And Dangerous

On Saturday the 13th at 4:50 pm

Frank Moses is a retired CIA agent who lives a quiet routine. But he is forced into action again when an assassin endangers his life and that of his mate.

Directed by: Robert Schwentke

Cast: Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, John Malkovich

USA. 2010. Action. 108 min.

Red 2 – Retired And Even More Dangerous

On Saturday the 13th at 19:00

Frank Moses leads a normal life with his girlfriend, but his partner shows up to warn them that they are in danger. Now, they will find their partners again to face old enemies.

Directed by: Dean Parisot

Cast: Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Canada. USA. France. 2013. Action. 110 min.

SUNDAY (14)

Megapix parents

The Tunnel (2019)

On Sunday the 14th at 1:15 pm

An accident in a Norwegian tunnel leaves a group of people trapped in the rubble of the site. Amidst a terrible blizzard outside, victims go to the limit to stay safe.

Directed by: Pål Øie

Cast: Lisa Carlehed, Thorbjørn Harr, Ylva Fuglerud

Norway. Drama. 2019. 101 min.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

On Sunday the 14th at 3:15 pm

On his journey, Indiana Jones has to face once again the threat of the Nazi army, who kidnapped his father and stole his diary in a relentless search for the Holy Grail. It is up to the adventurer to save his father, the Holy Grail and humanity from this terrible threat.

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Alison Doody

USA. 1989. Action. 125 min.

Kung Fu Panda 3

On Sunday the 14th at 5:40 pm

Master Shifu retires as a teacher and passes the mission on to Po, who discovers a secret village and begins training the village to combat the villainous Kai’s plans.

Directed by: Alessandro Carloni, Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Cast: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman

China. USA. 2016. Animation. 88 min.

Miracle in Cell 7

On Sunday the 14th at 21:00

A heartwarming story between a mentally challenged father wrongly accused of murder and his adorable six-year-old daughter.

Directed by: Mehmet Ada Öztekin

Cast: Aras Bulut Iynemli, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur, Deniz Baysal

Turkey. 2019. Drama. 131 min.

captured

On Sunday the 14th at 11:30 pm

Nero is an ex-agent who discovers that his son is trapped in the desert with about 5 hours of oxygen. That’s the time he’ll have to put an end to three criminal organizations if he wants to see the boy again.

Directed by: Isaac Florentine

Cast: Scott Adkins, Mario Van Peebles, Karlee Perez, Steven Elder, James P. Bennett

USA. Action. 2020. 83 min.

TUESDAY (16)

Sex Without Commitment

On Tuesday, the 16th, at 21:00

Adam and Emma are willing to enjoy and maintain a friendship without any problems, even if it is necessary to follow some rules. But can they?

Directed by: Ivan Reitman

Cast: Ashton Kutcher, Natalie Portman, Greta Gerwig, Kevin Kline

USA. 2011. Comedy. 105 min.