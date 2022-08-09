Did you know that Zendaya barely played Rue in Euphoria?

euphoria is one of the great series of the moment and one of the reasons for the great success is precisely its cast – which mixes well-known names in the industry and newcomers. Can you imagine Rue being played by anyone other than Zendaya? Well, it almost happened…

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Venditti – casting director euphoria – revealed that, even though Zendaya was the first option, a novice actress could have given life to the protagonist: “There was a young woman who was observed on the streets by my team. She was a magical person, she had a similar trajectory to Rue and made it to the other side.”

The identification of the actress’ history with the character was really a strong point, but the experience with the medium prevented her from following as Rue. “We all loved her, but when we went through the rigorous process, we didn’t know if she could handle what it took in terms of resistance.“, said the director – referring to the actors’ mental effort for more complex roles.

The young woman even trained with professionals to help her with the emotional issues of the series, but the production did not feel confident in putting her in the spotlight. “It’s so interesting. An opposite pole. Here’s Zendaya, who doesn’t have any of Rue’s life experiences, who was able to dig into her toolbox and access it in such a beautiful way,” Venditti reflected.

Jules was also a highly regarded role for people outside the business – so much so that Hunter Schafer was only a model before. “I contacted her agent and they originally went through. He had to be open to any kind of sexual situation. So imagine you weren’t really thinking about acting, and someone brings up an opportunity with possible nudity.”

After a conversation about everything he might have to do on stage, Hunter agreed to embark on this adventure and even auditioned with the other girl listed for Rue. She also took lessons from an acting coach and finally got the role of Jules – as we know it now <3