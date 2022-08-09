Director Answers If Alpha-Groot Is In The Movie

The Guardians of the Galaxy are one of the most beloved superhero teams of all time. The entire team is very loved, but some characters end up winning more the hearts of the audience, as is the case with Groot.

After a “death” in the first film, returning as a cute little tree baby in the second, Groot remains a boring teenager in his other appearances in the Marvel movies.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the character should receive another major change. The most powerful version of Groot, Alpha-Groot, is a good guess at what could happen.

And actor Vin Diesel claimed that Alpha Groot was booked for the 2023 sequel, writer and director James Gunn refuted those claims on his Twitter:

“Haha no idea. Maybe he just means the most amazing Groot ever?”

Gunn then explains more about the situation, saying that Diesel hadn’t even read the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when he stated the presence of Alpha-Groot in the film:

“Vin was thinking out loud – he hadn’t read Vol 3. What you saw at Comi-Con was Groot in Vol 3, and he’s not ‘Alpha Groot.’”

The character seen at Comic-Con that Gunn mentions is the one seen in the trailer shown during the event (but can be watched HEREafter being leaked on the internet), where it is possible to see a new adult Groot.

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It’s also confirmed that the movie will take place LATER in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich indicates that, to the sadness of many, Thor will not be with his ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return!

