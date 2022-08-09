Director tells how he convinced Natalie Portman to return to Marvel

Natalie Portman made her first appearance as Jane Foster in Thor 2011 and then in Thor the Dark World in 2013, and has since not returned to Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

with the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder, many fans expected to see Jane Foster once more, but there was no sign of her throughout the entire movie. But now the character returns as the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In an interview with Fandango, the director Taika Waititi explained how he convinced Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster in the fourth film of the god of thunder.

“‎I went to her house and she gave me a glass of water… What we did with Ragnarok was… Make that kind of film appealing to other actors too, like Christian (Bale), who saw it and was like, ‘I want to do it. something fun.’ And so he agreed to join the journey. I think Natalie just wanted to make sure that… I don’t even know how to say this, but… her character in these early films is probably not the version we needed… I had to convince her with the change, just like we did with Thor in Ragnarok. She would have more room to be adventurous and fun, because Natalie is a really fun person. Sometimes she doesn’t have the opportunity to do that in her movies.”

According to reports, Thor: Love and Thunder Jane’s arc will follow the events of the HQ Mighty Thorwhere the character becomes worthy of using Mjölnir and gains the powers of the Asgardian god of thunder.

However, Foster doesn’t just face enemies on his journey in the comics. She also has to fight breast cancer, and each time she transforms into the Mighty Thor, all chemotherapy treatment is nullified, leaving her weaker and weaker.

In Thor: Love and ThunderThor is looking for new meaning in his life, when he must ask his friends for help to face Gorr who wants to eliminate all the gods in the universe.

The film will be released in July 8, 2022. The list also includes Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Karen Gillan.

