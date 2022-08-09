Fan sees crack in Fonte Nova, but administration denies damage to stadium structure | Bahia

A video recorded by a Bahia fan during the match against CSA, last Saturday, started a discussion on social media about the structure of Fonte Nova. In the images, he shows what he believes are cracks in the spaces between cinder blocks. The ge sought out the administration of the Arena, who denied damage to the structure of the sports stage and guaranteed that there was no risk to the safety of fans [veja no vídeo acima] .

– All cracked – says the fan.

Fábio Santos, structural engineer responsible for the structural report of Arena Fonte Nova, explains that, Due to its extension, the structure has spacing between concrete plates provided to allow natural movements of thermal, mechanical and other origins..

– Arena Fonte Nova informs that it carries out a planned, attentive and constant schedule of predictive, preventive and corrective maintenance in its facilities – brings an excerpt from the note released by Arena Fonte Nova.

– These structures receive preventive maintenance and do not represent any type of structural risk – concludes Fábio Santos

Check out the full note released by Arena Fonte Nova:

