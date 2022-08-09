FBI executes search warrant at Donald Trump’s home

The FBI fulfills a search and seizure warrant on one of Donald Trump’s properties. (Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

O The FBI executed, on Monday night (8), a search and seizure warrant in one of the properties belonging to Donald Trump.former President of the United States.

The house, as Trump himself told CNN, is in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida. He was not at the house at the time of the action.

Trump declined to report why the FBI agents were in Mar-a-Lago, but the former president said the operation was unannounced and “they even broke into my safe.”

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida is currently besieged, invaded and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said in a statement.

“After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump said in a statement.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the operation. The FBI’s Miami field office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN reported that Trump was not on the property at the time of the break-in and that the FBI had a search warrant to enter the premises.

Trump, who has made his Palm Beach clubhouse his home since leaving the White House in January 2021, usually spends summers at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because Mar-a-Lago normally closes in May for the summer.

The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Trump’s removal from official White House presidential records for his Florida property, a source familiar with the matter said in April.

The investigation comes after the US National Archives and Records Administration notified Congress in February that it had recovered about 15 boxes of White House documents from Trump’s Florida home, some of which contained classified material.

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee at the time announced that it was expanding an investigation into Trump’s actions and asked the Archives to provide additional information. Trump has since confirmed that he had agreed to return certain records to the Archive, calling it “a common and routine process”.