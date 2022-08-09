Finale of the Twilight Saga completes 10 years and news shows that the theme still conquers fans

The year 2012 was marked by different movie releases, including the award-winning argo and The life of Pi. However, for fans of romance and fantasy, the most outstanding production at the time was The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, which closed one of the most talked about franchises in recent years. This film managed to make millions at the box office, and was greatly missed by fans. The celebration of 10 years of this release should bring some news, which show how the theme remains strong, after all a love story is never rejected by the general public.

The production starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson was released on November 15th, and the news at the time put it at nearly $830 million at the box office. A number that ensured the film’s success, despite the negative reviews from the public and the specialized media. After all, the goal of the producers, and director Bill Condon, was to please fans of the franchise and not all movie lovers in the United States and the world.

Inspired by books by Stephenie Meyera Twilight Saga it had as a background the fantasy involving vampires. However, the main focus was the romance involving the two protagonists. The love story between Edward and Isabella marked an entire generation, and showed how people behave when they are single or in a relationship. The curious thing is that the film was very realistic in this sense, including showing some attitudes of the characters.

When we are single we tend to be lonelier and more stressed. The high production of cortisol is responsible for this, and it is possible to decrease it just with a passion or with more company. This happens in the movie, just look at the difference between the protagonists before and after they meet. The two faithfully demonstrate how having a relationship can bring more inner joy.

Science and Fantasy

Fantasy or fiction films, as in the case of Twilight Saga, often run away from reality. However, this does not happen 100% in this franchise, especially in the novels that take place in the story. The character Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner, is one of the best examples of this. He goes through different moments in the movie released in 2012 that resembles someone single. The writer seems to have paid attention to this.

Some scientists and researchers have proven that single men concentrate high levels of testosterone, especially compared to married and committed men. This can also represent high levels of libido, even causing an intense body odor. This is exactly the case with Jacob, whether in the last movie of the saga or even in the first productions.

Thus, it is possible to see Twilight Saga some interesting indications of reality, including those with a scientific basis. The end of the franchise is already a decade old, but it remains memorable for fans. A production that had some negative reviews, but marked an era and should not be forgotten anytime soon. In fact, now in 2022, some news is expected.

releases in the future

The celebration of 10 years since the last film has nothing scheduled. However, as we mentioned here in 2021, there are rumors behind the scenes in Hollywood that a new series about the franchise is being produced. This news should be confirmed soon, with enough information to present to fans.

In recent years, several franchises have returned to streaming services with some new features. Some arrived in series format, as was the case with Lord of the Ringswhile others only returned with unreleased films, such as Dune. That is, there are different ways to recover a universe, the Twilight Saga should get through this soon.

Movies that involve romance and fantasy are almost always right with the audience. In 2012, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 managed to do that and ended a story that brought together millions of fans in theaters around the world. Even here in Brazil this happened, so a new release in celebration of 10 years would be interesting. After all, no one can forget Isabella and Edward’s story so easily.